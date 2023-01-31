Local ‘Business-Builder’ and ‘INTL’ Trainer, BELKA, Ordered to Register as a Sex-Offender & Pedophile in RED CREEK UTAH
The main goal of the Offender Registry is to provide the concerned citizens of Utah County with a high professional level of service & visibility.
https://sheriff.utahcounty.gov/enforcement/investigations/offenderReg
— BELKA
https://corrections.utah.gov/probation-parole/sex-offender-and-kidnap-registry/
https://www.communitynotification.com/cap_office_disclaimer.php?office=54438
https://www.registeredoffenderslist.org/utah-sex-offenders.html
The content of this press release is sensitive …
-This data, regarding the causes-and-solutions with Pedophilia, is necessary and informational.
-Providing solutions and information on Pedophilia is the only proven solution to eradicate it.
Exhibit A: State Case No. 20000940-CA
Exhibit B: Offense/Statute: 76-5-404.1
Exhibit C: .sheriffalerts.com/cap_office_disclaimer.php?office=54438&fwd
Pedophiles are adolescent boys or girls or adult men or women who feel sexually attracted to prepubescent children (i.e. those who have not yet reached puberty). Some pedophiles are attracted only to girls, others only to boys. Some are attracted to both, and some are equally attracted to children and teenagers or adults.
-No one is responsible for their fantasies, but everyone is responsible for their actions and their deeds.
( .jpost.com/tags/pedophilia )
Pedophilia exists everywhere, all around the world and in all environments regardless of wealth, education or religion. Just because nobody talks about it doesn’t mean that it doesn’t exist. Any sexual act involving a child is forbidden.
It is forbidden to tell children that you are in love with them, to make remarks of a suggestive nature to them, to show them a pornographic image or to show them your own sexual organs or ask to see theirs, to watch them undress, caress them, touch their private parts (pubic area, buttocks, chest) ( .standard.co.uk/topic/paedophile ).
-No one chooses to be a pedophile, and the vast majority of pedophiles will never abuse a child …
https://pedo.help/what-is-pedophilia-and-who-is-a-pedophile/
Pedophilia is defined as recurrent and intense sexually arousing fantasies, sexual urges, or behaviors involving sexual activity with a prepubescent child or children—generally age 13 years or younger—over a period of at least six months. Pedophilic disorder can be diagnosed in people who are willing to disclose this paraphilia, as well as in people who deny any sexual attraction to children but demonstrate objective evidence of pedophilia.
Pedophilia is an ongoing sexual attraction to pre-pubertal children. It is a paraphilia, a condition in which a person's sexual arousal and gratification depends on objects, activities, or even situations that are considered atypical.
-Pedophiles are more often men and can be attracted to either or both sexes.
( .independent.co.uk/topic/paedophile ) …
Many people who have a sexual attraction to children also have a sexual interest in others, including people their own age or older. Terms such as ‘paedophilia’ are generally used in the media and society to refer to any sexual interest in children, but this is not always correct.
-You may also encounter other terms, such as ‘paraphilia’, when looking up information on sexual disorders.
( .ndtv.com/topic/pedophile )
The following information, while not intended to be used diagnostically, may be helpful in explaining some of the terms. What is a ‘paraphilia’? A paraphilia is a sexual arousal to something regarded as unusual. There appears to be no single commonly accepted definition and it is acknowledged that what is regarded as sexually ‘unusual’ varies across time, place and cultural norms.
Paraphilia may be preferred as a term by some therapists as it can be seen as less judgmental than other terms, such as ‘sexual deviance’. However, there remains some debate about the terminology ( .newsweek.com/topic/pedophilia ) …
ASAP: Association for Sexual Abuse Prevention
5677722727 ext.
support@asapinternational.org
