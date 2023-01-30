National Academy of Social Insurance Welcomes Fifty-One New Members
/EIN News/ -- Washington, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the National Academy of Social Insurance has approved the election of 51 distinguished experts to the Academy. The Academy’s membership spans the country and is made up of over 1,200 individuals. (A complete list of individuals newly elected to the Academy may be found below.)
“We welcome our 2023 Members at a pivotal time for social insurance policy. We will count on our newest Members to contribute their expertise in building a more robust social insurance policy ecosystem that supports economic security opportunities for all and to collaborate with current Academy Members in pursuit of the same,” said Chief Executive Officer William Arnone.
The Academy advances solutions to challenges facing the nation by increasing public understanding of how social insurance contributes to economic security. This mission encompasses established social insurance programs – Social Security, Medicare, Workers’ Compensation, and Unemployment Insurance – as well as related policy areas, including Medicaid, long-term services and supports, paid leave, other social assistance programs, and private employee benefits.
“With the welcoming of this diverse membership cohort, the Academy has affirmed its commitment to building a stronger future by including voices with various backgrounds and experiences, as well as types of expertise,” said Robert Espinoza, Chair of the Membership Committee and Vice President of Policy at PHI. PHI is a national organization that works to ensure quality care for older adults and people with disabilities by creating quality jobs for direct care workers.
New Academy Members are nominated by current Members in recognition of their professional contributions, such as improving the quality of research, administration, or policymaking in an area of social insurance. Members make significant contributions to the Academy’s research, education, and leadership development initiatives by volunteering their time to serve on study panels, task forces, committees, and speaking at conferences and other Academy programs.
For more information about membership in the Academy and a full list of active Members, please visit the Academy’s website: www.nasi.org.
Newly elected Academy Members and their affiliations at the time of nomination:
Alex Abbott, Social Security Works
Shantanu Agrawal, Elevance Health
Philip Armour, RAND Corporation
Carolyn Barnes, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University
Kate Bent, Social Security Administration
Patrick Brockett, University of Texas Austin
Ramon Castellblanch, San Francisco State
Caitlin Connolly, National Employment Law Project
Patrick Conway, Care Solutions at Optum at UnitedHealth Group
Sabrina Davis, Social Security Works
Susan Dynarski, Harvard Graduate School of Education
Wendy Edelberg, Brookings Institution
Okey Enyia, Alliance for Health Policy
Maria Fitzpatrick, Cornell University
Debra Fitzpatrick, Children's Defense Fund
Jessica Fulton, Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies
Angela Glover Blackwell, Policy Link
Alix Gould-Werth, Washington Center for Equitable Growth
Carolyn Heinrich, Vanderbilt University
Kristin Henning, Georgetown Law Center
Nicole Jorwic, Caring Across Generations
Nadia Karamcheva, Congressional Budget Office
Kata Kertesz, Center for Medicare Advocacy
Kimberly Knackstedt, The Century Foundation
Kendra Kosko Isaacson, Senate HELP Committee
Vasyl Kostrytsia, Association of Employer Organizations of Ukraine
Lauren F. Lyles-Stolz, National Association of Chain Drug Stores
Lisa Lynch, Brandeis University
Elaine Maag, Urban Institute
Robert MacDonald, MacDonald & MacDonald, PLLC
Kate Massey, Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission
Ellen Meara, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health
Noah Meyerson, Congressional Budget Office
Sophie Mitra, Fordham University
Michael Monson, Altarum
William Morton, Congressional Research Service
Daniel Nickerson, Social Security Administration
Denise D. Quigley, RAND Corporation
Emily Roessel, Social Security Advisory Board
Paul Seifert, Consultant
Purvi Sevak, Mathematica
Tim Shaw, The Aspen Institute
Martha Shedden, National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts
Chelsea Shudtz, Social Security Administration
David Simon, Alliance for Retired Americans
Kosali Simon, Indiana University
Mitch Steiger, California Labor Federation
Shengwei Sun, National Women's Law Center
Kristal Vardaman, Aurrera Health Group
Ivey Warren, Department of Labor
Julia Zhang, California Workers' Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau
