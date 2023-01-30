Submit Release
National Academy of Social Insurance Welcomes Fifty-One New Members

/EIN News/ -- Washington, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of the National Academy of Social Insurance has approved the election of 51 distinguished experts to the Academy. The Academy’s membership spans the country and is made up of over 1,200 individuals. (A complete list of individuals newly elected to the Academy may be found below.) 

“We welcome our 2023 Members at a pivotal time for social insurance policy. We will count on our newest Members to contribute their expertise in building a more robust social insurance policy ecosystem that supports economic security opportunities for all and to collaborate with current Academy Members in pursuit of the same,” said Chief Executive Officer William Arnone. 

The Academy advances solutions to challenges facing the nation by increasing public understanding of how social insurance contributes to economic security. This mission encompasses established social insurance programs – Social Security, Medicare, Workers’ Compensation, and Unemployment Insurance – as well as related policy areas, including Medicaid, long-term services and supports, paid leave, other social assistance programs, and private employee benefits. 

“With the welcoming of this diverse membership cohort, the Academy has affirmed its commitment to building a stronger future by including voices with various backgrounds and experiences, as well as types of expertise,” said Robert Espinoza, Chair of the Membership Committee and Vice President of Policy at PHI. PHI is a national organization that works to ensure quality care for older adults and people with disabilities by creating quality jobs for direct care workers.  

New Academy Members are nominated by current Members in recognition of their professional contributions, such as improving the quality of research, administration, or policymaking in an area of social insurance. Members make significant contributions to the Academy’s research, education, and leadership development initiatives by volunteering their time to serve on study panels, task forces, committees, and speaking at conferences and other Academy programs.

For more information about membership in the Academy and a full list of active Members, please visit the Academy’s website: www.nasi.org

 

Newly elected Academy Members and their affiliations at the time of nomination: 

Alex Abbott, Social Security Works 

Shantanu Agrawal, Elevance Health 

Philip Armour, RAND Corporation 

Carolyn Barnes, Sanford School of Public Policy, Duke University 

Kate Bent, Social Security Administration 

Patrick Brockett, University of Texas Austin   

Ramon Castellblanch, San Francisco State 

Caitlin Connolly, National Employment Law Project 

Patrick Conway, Care Solutions at Optum at UnitedHealth Group 

Sabrina Davis, Social Security Works 

Susan Dynarski, Harvard Graduate School of Education 

Wendy Edelberg, Brookings Institution 

Okey Enyia, Alliance for Health Policy 

Maria Fitzpatrick, Cornell University 

Debra Fitzpatrick, Children's Defense Fund 

Jessica Fulton, Joint Center for Political and Economic Studies 

Angela Glover Blackwell, Policy Link 

Alix Gould-Werth, Washington Center for Equitable Growth 

Carolyn Heinrich, Vanderbilt University 

Kristin Henning, Georgetown Law Center 

Nicole Jorwic, Caring Across Generations 

Nadia Karamcheva, Congressional Budget Office 

Kata Kertesz, Center for Medicare Advocacy 

Kimberly Knackstedt, The Century Foundation 

Kendra Kosko Isaacson, Senate HELP Committee 

Vasyl Kostrytsia, Association of Employer Organizations of Ukraine 

Lauren F. Lyles-Stolz, National Association of Chain Drug Stores 

Lisa Lynch, Brandeis University 

Elaine Maag, Urban Institute 

Robert MacDonald, MacDonald & MacDonald, PLLC 

Kate Massey, Medicaid and CHIP Payment and Access Commission 

Ellen Meara, Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health 

Noah Meyerson, Congressional Budget Office 

Sophie Mitra, Fordham University 

Michael Monson, Altarum 

William Morton, Congressional Research Service 

Daniel Nickerson, Social Security Administration 

Denise D. Quigley, RAND Corporation 

Emily Roessel, Social Security Advisory Board 

Paul Seifert, Consultant 

Purvi Sevak, Mathematica  

Tim Shaw, The Aspen Institute 

Martha Shedden, National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts 

Chelsea Shudtz, Social Security Administration 

David Simon, Alliance for Retired Americans 

Kosali Simon, Indiana University 

Mitch Steiger, California Labor Federation 

Shengwei Sun, National Women's Law Center 

Kristal Vardaman, Aurrera Health Group 

Ivey Warren, Department of Labor 

Julia Zhang, California Workers' Compensation Insurance Rating Bureau 


Thomas Novotny
National Academy of Social Insurance
202-452-8097
tnovotny@nasi.org

