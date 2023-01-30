A. Duie Pyle Awarded Carrier Partner Award by Brewers Supply Group

The premier transportation provider receives recognition for its commitment to excellence and outstanding on-time performance

/EIN News/ -- WEST CHESTER, Pa., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 98-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces it has been awarded the Carrier Partner Award by Brewers Supply Group (BSG) in recognition of outstanding performance and service.



The beer and alcohol market has been rapidly growing for the last decade with the rise in craft breweries and more options hitting store shelves than ever before. In fact, revenue in the beer segment is expected to amount to USD $643.40 billion in 2023, and the market is predicted to grow annually by 8.51% (CAGR 2023-2025). This will only compound the need for experienced and reliable logistics partners in the space.

“The beer and spirits space is an area of business that we expect to see continued growth in year over year,” said John Luciani, COO of LTL Solutions at Pyle. "Being awarded BSG’s Carrier Partner Award puts us in that tier of exceptional logistics partners for the industry. We aim for outstanding performance with every shipment, and it gives us great pleasure to know that our success contributes to our customers' needs.”

BSG selected Carrier Partner Award honorees by comparing KPI’s, pricing, technology and account support. BSG also factored in what carriers most closely serve as an extension of BSG to its customers. Positing feedback from BSG’s customer service and operations teams was also part of the consideration and key to the awarding process.

“A. Duie Pyle is a valued carrier partner for BSG,” said Jordan Srock, senior manager, logistics at BSG. “Through our longstanding relationship, they continue to perform at a high level even while growing their network. Consistency is absolutely key in this industry. A. Duie Pyle continues to execute consistently and is a key part of our carrier network. We are grateful for the strong partnership BSG has with A. Duie Pyle and look forward to our future together.”

About A. Duie Pyle

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 98 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 27 LTL service centers and 18 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through 4.4 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

About BSG

Since 2004, BSG has earned the trust of their customers by delivering the finest ingredients at competitive prices, all backed by outstanding customer service and depth of industry experience.

Today’s craft consumer is a global drinker, and BSG brings the world to their customers with an unprecedented breadth and diversity of ingredients from down the road and around the world. With distribution centers strategically located across North America and an FSSC 22000-certified hop processing facility in the Pacific Northwest, BSG is within easy reach of most breweries, distilleries, cideries, and wineries.

