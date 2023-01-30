3-year-old from South Africa dreams of walking again
"Elijah Cottle, a 3-year-old from South Africa with AFM, dreams of walking despite being paralyzed. His unwavering spirit inspires us to #NeverGiveUp. #AFMCAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE, SOUTH AFRICA, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elijah Cottle is a young boy from Cape Town, South Africa who has been dealt a difficult hand. At just 3 years old, Elijah was diagnosed with acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), a rare condition that has left him unable to walk. Despite this setback, Elijah remains determined to regain his mobility and walk again.
AFM is an uncommon but serious condition that affects the nervous system, specifically the area of the spinal cord called grey matter. This causes the muscles and reflexes in the body to become weak. Elijah has undergone intense treatment and recovery, and is currently undergoing rehabilitation four days a week consisting of physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and hydrotherapy. His family has been by his side every step of the way, and they have a caregiver to assist with Elijah's needs and transportation to and from therapies.
Despite the challenges, Elijah's family says he remains determined to recover. They have also begun researching other options, including a nerve transfer surgery that has been performed successfully on a boy with similar symptoms in the US. However, the family faces significant financial obstacles to get Elijah to the US for the procedure that their medical aid will not cover. They have launched a crowdfunding campaign with a goal of raising USD 33,250, and have already raised over USD 17,170, bringing them halfway to their goal.
The family has asked for continued support and donations to help Elijah on his journey to recovery and raise awareness about AFM. They have set up a crowdfunding campaign and they would be grateful for any support that can be offered to help Elijah achieve his dream of walking again.
