"Root Wellness Provides UPDATE Following Self-Regulatory” Study while an Internal ‘Nardella’ Analysis Finds No ‘Scrape’

The ROOT Brands’ products are revolutionary, internationally renowned, and effectively designed to Detox, Improve Immunity and Boost Health & Wellness.”MEMPHIS , TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ROOT WELLNESS LLC is proud to announce that they completed a detailed and sophisticated 'internal analysis' and follow-up of their Self- Regulatory system and internal monitoring technology, circa JAN 25th.
ROOT is committed to creating technology that is at the forefront of wellness. The ROOT 'internal study' results proved that there is no 'scrape' and/or 'damage' caused by utilizing ROOT WELLNESS technology.
A clean Bill-of-Health means all ROOT Ambassadors are cleared to post company technology updates to social media and to use the technology.
Furthermore, continuing in January 2023, All ROOT Wellness Ambassadors are encouraged to utilize the company's 'official statement' when posting images, videos and other content on Social Media. The reason? The authorities have strongly suggested to ALL companies in this industry that the use of this statement protects companies from certain 'effectiveness misunderstandings' with new consumers.
“Dr. Christina Rahm stands out amongst her peers. Her postgraduate work includes nanotechnology, bioscience, engineering, and nutritional wellness. She has researched and lectured globally at the most respected medical institutes, in addition to extensive work as a consultant with nation-states. Her accomplishments as a medical, clinical, and research scientist speak for themselves. Today her focus is on the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, biotechnology, and environmental sciences industries. As a humanitarian her focus is the empowerment of people worldwide. She believes innovation in math and sciences can only be fully achieved if both the creative side and the arts are collaborative.” https://therootbrands.com/journey/
Executive Summary: JAN-2023; Root Wellness’ executives, and company owner Clayton Thomas, want to re-address the company's position regarding online testimonial-opinion posting ( on Social Media ). 3rd party, online testimonials should always follow the simple outline provided. ROOT WELLNESS includes this statement to clients, ambassadors, and consumers in EVERY weekly newsletter:
UPDATED 2023 ROOT WELLNESS LLC Statement: "All members of the ROOT Community should adhere to company guidelines, and refrain from making any medical claims or providing medical advice in conjunction with ROOT Wellness; either verbally or in print. As a reminder, see the approved guideline statement below." The following is an example of what you can use in your correspondence with customers:
"The information provided is for educational purposes and is not intended as medical advice or a substitute for the medical advice of a physician or other qualified health care professional. We do not aim to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any illness or disease. You should always consult with a doctor or other health care professional for medical advice or information about diagnosis and treatment."
