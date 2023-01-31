Public, private support for economic development corporation results in $40 million in grant funds

OMAHA, NEBRASKA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sankofa Innovation District, a startup nonprofit organization working to expand financial equity and inclusion for North and South Omaha, was recommended as one of 35 grant recipients to receive $40 million in grant funding as part of the Nebraska State Legislature’s Economic Recovery Act. The grant recommendations, which were announced in early January, are designed to help reinvest in communities that have been some of the most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in late summer/early fall of 2022, the nonprofit immediately began meeting with city officials and administrative leaders working in the private sector as well as in local educational institutions to share information about its mission and goals. The Sankofa board of directors includes representation from the community, technology innovation and entrepreneurial leadership, financial leadership, legal and other areas of discipline needed to support the mission and vision.

The organization is poised to invest in the economic viability of North and South Omaha with an aim to boost the short and long-term growth and sustainability of the city and state’s overall economic health. The nonprofit will be located in East Omaha within the 16th and Locust Street corridor. It will:

● start new black and minority-owned small businesses and grow existing ones

● provide entrepreneurs with financial literacy and business education, access to capital and wraparound support to ensure they are positioned to succeed

● create jobs in our community that contribute to our economic growth

● attract talent and businesses

● upskill existing talent

● increase the number of businesses owned by black, indigenous and people of color in our community

Nebraska Legislative Bills 1024 and 450 have opened a route for additional investments to improve the city and state’s competitiveness and sustainability, said Sankofa’s executive director, Dr. Martin Williams.

"As a city and state, we are stronger together when everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed in life. We have a large-scale plan in progress to make this happen. Starting to help establish new, minority-owned businesses and investing in existing small businesses is the first step to building a better future for our community's next generation,” Williams said. “We know there is boundless opportunity for growth in North and South Omaha, especially as we enter this fourth industrial revolution where technology is seeing rapid improvement and innovation.”

Sankofa will convene innovators, entrepreneurs, community members and university support to collaborate, develop ideas and spur economic impact in the previously disinvested communities of North and South Omaha. Once the business innovation district is fully operational, the 10-year outlook could bring multimillion-dollar annual returns and position Omaha for $1 billion or more in follow-up investments.

About the Sankofa Innovation District

The Sankofa Innovation District is a startup economic development corporation that will work to expand financial equity and inclusion for North and South Omaha. Sankofa is an African word that originates from the Akan tribe in Ghana. The term is expressed visually through a mythical bird. It means "it is never too late to turn around and start on a new path."

Sankofa’s acting executive director, Dr. Martin Williams, has served in Olympic and University of Nebraska at Omaha sports leadership roles and as senior pastor at Ambassador Worship Center in Northwest Omaha. He was recruited to Omaha after his successful service with the Department of Army (as a civilian) and following his work for the International Olympics Committee during the 1988 Summer Olympics in Seoul, Korea. Using his skillset to motivate individuals and communities to reach for the stars, Williams also serves as CEO of Martin Williams International (MWI), a nonprofit organization that encourages individuals and organizations to build stronger networks. His passion for helping remove barriers to success for Black-owned businesses and navigating the challenges of being a business owner for the past 22 years attracted him to lead the Sankofa Business Innovation District.