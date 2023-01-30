What to Consider for UK Expat and Foreign National Property Investment in 2023

As a result of a competitive rental market, more affordable housing, and lower mortgage rates, 2023 is an excellent time for UK expat and foreign national investors to invest in UK property.

For UK expat and foreign national investors hoping to invest in a holiday let, 2023 could be a good time as it’s likely that coastal and rural hotspots in the UK will see some of the biggest price drops.

The relative affordability of flats means that UK expat and foreign national investors can benefit from a buoyant rental market and take advantage of the demand for rental flats without incurring huge costs.