Assistant Secretary Donfried’s Travel to Italy, Vatican City, and Poland

Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Dr. Karen Donfried will travel to Italy, Vatican City, and Poland January 30 to February 3 to emphasize the United States’ commitment to our European Allies and partners, democracy, and transatlantic security as well as our continued support for Ukraine.

After arriving in Italy, Assistant Secretary Donfried will travel to the Vatican to meet with Holy See Foreign Minister-equivalent Archbishop Paul Gallagher. In Rome, the Assistant Secretary will have a series of meetings with senior Italian officials and civil society to discuss transatlantic issues and our shared commitment to Ukraine. In Naples, she will meet with local leaders and visit U.S. forces at NAVEUR/NAVAF/Sixth Fleet Headquarters.

Assistant Secretary Donfried will then travel to Warsaw to participate in the U.S.-Poland Strategic Dialogue at the Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 2. The Dialogue will reinforce our bilateral security and civil nuclear cooperation rooted in our shared commitment to democratic values. While in Warsaw, Assistant Secretary Donfried will also have a series of meetings with senior Polish officials to reaffirm our cooperation with Poland and discuss our shared commitment in supporting Ukraine.