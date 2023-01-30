Global Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines Market Is Expected to Generate $962.5 Million by 2031: Allied Market Research

As the market's fan base has grown, so has the market's selection of soft serve ice cream. This is one of the primary factors responsible for the market expansion of soft serve ice cream machines. In addition, the growing popularity of sorbet and frozen yogurt in the soft serve ice cream machines industry has compelled the supplier to select these soft serve ice cream machines. Because soft serve ice cream machines are widely used to make frozen yogurt, sorbet, gelato, and custard, the market for these machines has grown.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global soft serve ice cream machines market was valued at $665 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $962.5 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a thorough analysis of the industry's shifting dynamics, key market segments, value chain, competitive environment, and the geographical landscape. In developing plans for sustainable growth and achieving a competitive edge in the market, major players, investors, shareholders, and startups can benefit significantly from the advice provided by this research.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $665 million Market Size in 2031 $962.5 million CAGR 3.8% No. of Pages in Report 200 Segments covered Price Range, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Growing ice cream franchise business



Rise in demand for soft serve ice cream machines Opportunities Soft serve as an alternative for consumers with health concerns and sensitive teeth



Proliferation of quick service restaurants (QSRs) Restraints Excessive cost of products

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global soft serve ice cream machines market. The closing down of establishments such as quick-service restaurants and amusement parks led to the discontinuation of the use of soft serve ice cream machines.

During the pandemic, lockdowns led to a stoppage in the operations of the hospitality industry, leading to a reduction in the use of soft serve ice cream machines. However, innovation in the form of online delivery of soft serve ice cream through food delivery services helped the market survive during the pandemic.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global soft serve ice cream machines market based on price range, application, distribution channel, and region. The report uses tables and figures to go into great detail about segments and their sub-segments. Market participants and investors can plan their strategies based on the research's fastest-growing and highest-revenue-generating areas.

Based on price range, the mass segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for approximately 65% of the global soft serve ice cream machines market, and is expected to maintain its leadership position throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, the premium ice cream segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate of 4.2% between 2022 and 2031.

The market for soft serve ice cream machines by application held the biggest market share in 2021, accounting for more than 35% of the total market. It is anticipated that this market segment will continue to dominate in terms of revenue over the forecast period. However, from 2022 to 2031, the catering category is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 3.3%.

With more than three-fifths of the global soft serve ice cream machines market, the offline segment held the largest share in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This segment is anticipated to increase at the highest CAGR of 3.9% during the projection period.

In terms of market size, Europe held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly 40% of the global Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in 2031. Furthermore, North America is expected to have the fastest CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The study also looks at Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

Leading market players of the global Soft Serve Ice Cream Machines market analyzed in the research include Carpigiani Group, Catta 27, Donper USA, Electro Freeze, Frigomat, GEL Matic Italia Srl, ICETRO America Inc., Oceanpower America LLC., Spaceman USA, Stoelting, Technogel, Tekno-Ice, Tetra Pak, The Middleby Corporation, and Vollrath Copmpany LLC.

These leading companies in the market for soft serve ice cream machines throughout the world are in-depth examined in the study. To grow their market share and maintain dominating positions in various geographies, these businesses have implemented different strategies, including new product releases, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others. The study highlights company performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic actions made by market participants to illustrate the competitive environment.

