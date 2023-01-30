Submit Release
Commercial National Financial Corporation Reports 4th Quarter 2022 Earnings

/EIN News/ -- ITHACA, Mich., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Commercial National Financial Corporation (Pink Sheets: CEFC) today announced fourth quarter 2022 net income of $1,912,000, or $.48 per share compared to fourth quarter 2021 net income of $1,765,000, or $.45 per share.   Return on Equity (ROE) was 19.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 15.62% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, net interest income increased $595,000, or 13.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2021 primarily due to higher market interest rates and the recovery of non-accrual loan interest. Total loans, excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, increased $9.2 million, or 2.3% when comparing December 31, 2022 to December 31, 2021. Non-interest income decreased by $41,000, or 7.7% primarily due to lower miscellaneous income. Operating expenses increased by $91,000, or 2.9% primarily due higher wages and miscellaneous expense.  

Total assets were $613.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $610.8 million at December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to core deposit growth, partially offset by lower wholesale borrowings. At December 31, 2022, PPP loans outstanding were approximately $569,000 compared to $50 million at December 31, 2021.

The Board of Directors recently appointed Daniel Walcutt to the Bank and Holding Company Boards. Daniel is the President, CEO and owner of Nielsen Commercial Construction, Inc. located in Holt, Michigan.

Commercial National Financial Corporation operates through a single subsidiary bank, Commercial Bank. Visit www.commercial-bank.com to view the latest consolidated Annual Report, news releases and other information about CEFC and Commercial Bank.

Selected Financial Data (unaudited):            
  Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Return on Equity (ROE)   19.86 %     15.62 %     19.20 %     14.63 %
Return on Assets (ROA)   1.22 %     1.14 %     1.29 %     1.09 %
Net Interest Margin   3.41 %     3.11 %     3.44 %     3.10 %
               
  December 31,        
    2022       2021          
Non-performing Assets Ratio   0.11 %     0.72 %        
Tier 1 Leverage Capital(1)   8.68 %     8.63 %        
Total Risk-based Capital(1)   15.18 %     15.17 %        
Book Value Per Share $ 9.91     $ 11.32          
Market Value Per Share $ 10.50     $ 13.00          
(1) Ratios are for Commercial Bank.              
               
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited):        
  Quarter Ended December 31,   Year Ended December 31,
    2022       2021       2022       2021  
Interest Income $ 6,190,953     $ 5,061,892     $ 23,422,328     $ 19,382,389  
Interest Expense   1,101,926       567,963       3,005,219       2,406,284  
Net Interest Income   5,089,027       4,493,929       20,417,109       16,976,105  
Provision for loan losses   -       (275,000 )     -       (500,000 )
Non-interest income   490,764       531,784       2,207,795       2,323,498  
Operating Expenses   3,229,000       3,137,945       12,747,566       12,023,496  
Income before taxes   2,350,791       2,162,768       9,877,338       7,776,107  
Income tax expense   439,000       398,000       1,796,000       1,410,000  
Net Income $ 1,911,791     $ 1,764,768     $ 8,081,338     $ 6,366,107  
Net Income per share - diluted $ 0.48     $ 0.45     $ 2.04     $ 1.61  
Dividends declared $ 0.14     $ 0.14     $ 0.56     $ 0.56  
               
               
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited):            
  December 31,        
    2022       2021          
Assets              
Cash and cash equivalents $ 61,071,786     $ 28,713,832          
Time deposits with other banks   8,960,000       20,854,000          
Securities   101,705,429       81,934,068          
Loans   411,293,661       451,571,794          
Allowance for loan losses   (4,154,073 )     (3,820,897 )        
Loans, net   407,139,588       447,750,897          
Premises and equipment, net   8,795,376       8,479,525          
Other assets   26,082,215       23,070,012          
Total Assets $ 613,754,394     $ 610,802,334          
               
Liabilities              
Deposits $ 538,732,322     $ 515,058,691          
FHLB borrowings   19,000,000       34,400,000          
Trust preferred   13,403,000       13,403,000          
Other liabilities   3,305,797       3,047,041          
Total Liabilities   574,441,119       565,908,732          
               
Equity              
Total Equity   39,313,275       44,893,602          
Total Liabilities and Equity $ 613,754,394     $ 610,802,334          
               

Contact:
Kevin A. Twardy
CFO and COO
989-875-5528


