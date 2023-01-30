PM launches Lunar New Year operations of Tân Cảng – Cát Lái Port

VIETNAM, January 30 -

HCM CITY Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday attended a ceremony to give the order to handle the first cargo in the Year of the Cat at Tân Cảng – Cát Lái Port in HCM City.

Over the past 34 years, the port, run by the Saigon New Port Corporation under the Việt Nam People's Navy, has developed from an old military port into a successful trademark both domestically and internationally in terms of maritime economy.

The corporation is operating eight container ports, including the three largest and most modern ones in Việt Nam, accounting for 55 per cent of domestic market share. The Tân Cảng – Cát Lái is among 20 container port clusters with the highest production in the world.

Last year, despite many difficulties, the corporation posted a rise of 5.4 per cent in revenue and 16.2 per cent in profit, while paying over VNĐ1.9 trillion (US$80.96 million) to the State budget.

Addressing the event, PM Chính expressed delight at the operational efficiency of the port and its significant contributions to national socio-economic development as well as national defence. He highlighted the role of Tân Cảng – Cát Lái Port, the largest seaport of Việt Nam, which contributes about 18 per cent to HCM City’s total budget collection.

The PM underlined the need to develop modern and efficient transport and logistics sectors, meeting the import-export demands of businesses and reducing costs, thus enhancing the competitiveness of Vietnamese goods.

The Government leader asked the Saigon New Port Corporation to continue to promote its tradition and key role in deep-water seaport development in the country, maintaining its position as the pioneer in implementing the Vietnamese maritime economic development strategy until 2030 with a vision to 2045. He pledged that the Government, ministries and sectors will always accompany and support the firm and the whole Vietnamese business community in general. VNS