Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,238 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,296 in the last 365 days.

SSI profit reaches $89.3 million in 2022

VIETNAM, January 30 -  

HCM CITY — SSI Securities Corporation’s revenues and profits reached VNĐ1.47 trillion (US$62.2 million) and VNĐ289 billion ($12.29 million), respectively, in the fourth quarter of last year.

Full-year revenues and profits were VNĐ6.5 trillion ($276.73 million) and VNĐ 2.1 trillion ($89.3 million), respectively.

Brokerage fetched VNĐ679 billion in Q4 and VNĐ3.56 trillion for the year, revenues from investment were worth VNĐ563 billion in Q4 and VNĐ2.06 trillion by year-end. Revenues from principal investment and treasury were worth VNĐ169 billion and VNĐ635 billion.

Fund management fetched revenues of VNĐ165 billion for the year.

As of December 31, 2022, SSI has total assets of VNĐ52.23 trillion ($2.22 billion).

The company deployed a series of advisory programmes for customers last year. — VNS

You just read:

SSI profit reaches $89.3 million in 2022

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.