SSI profit reaches $89.3 million in 2022

VIETNAM, January 30 -

HCM CITY — SSI Securities Corporation’s revenues and profits reached VNĐ1.47 trillion (US$62.2 million) and VNĐ289 billion ($12.29 million), respectively, in the fourth quarter of last year.

Full-year revenues and profits were VNĐ6.5 trillion ($276.73 million) and VNĐ 2.1 trillion ($89.3 million), respectively.

Brokerage fetched VNĐ679 billion in Q4 and VNĐ3.56 trillion for the year, revenues from investment were worth VNĐ563 billion in Q4 and VNĐ2.06 trillion by year-end. Revenues from principal investment and treasury were worth VNĐ169 billion and VNĐ635 billion.

Fund management fetched revenues of VNĐ165 billion for the year.

As of December 31, 2022, SSI has total assets of VNĐ52.23 trillion ($2.22 billion).

The company deployed a series of advisory programmes for customers last year. — VNS