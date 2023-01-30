Alignvest Student Housing acquires high-quality student housing asset in Halifax, Nova Scotia

TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Alignvest Student Housing Inc. is pleased to announce that Alignvest Student Housing REIT ("ASH REIT") has completed the acquisition of a purpose-built student accommodation ("PBSA") asset located at 1402, 1404, 1412, 1414, 1422 & 1424 Seymour Street, Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Sanjil Shah, Managing Partner, said, "We are excited to announce this strategic acquisition, as it further diversifies our REIT's portfolio and solidifies our position as the leading owner and operator of Canadian PBSA. With this acquisition, we own in excess of 5,200 student housing beds across Canada. Further, this acquisition marks our entry into Atlantic Canada, which is home to several universities and colleges in need of housing for their students. We look forward to further growth in the Maritimes."

1402, 1404, 1412, 1414, 1422 & 1424 Seymour Street ("See-More")

See-More is a six-floor, newly constructed student housing facility located steps away from Dalhousie University. The Property is one of only a few purpose-built student housing properties serving Dalhousie University and is 100% leased for the 2022/23 academic year.

See-More is equipped with 491 beds in 141 fully furnished units, including studios, three-, four- and five-bedroom suites, which provides a wide variety of configurations for potential tenants. Additionally, See-More features several student-oriented amenities, including a yoga and wellness studio, games room, on-site laundry facilities, social rooms, common study areas and an underground parking garage.

About Alignvest Student Housing REIT

Alignvest Student Housing Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust formed under the laws of Ontario pursuant to the Declaration of Trust to own income-producing purpose-built student accommodations located in Canada. ASH REIT offers trust units on a continuous basis pursuant to an offering memorandum on a private placement basis by qualified dealers to investors resident in any province or territory of Canada who qualify as "accredited investors". ASH REIT has made arrangements to offer the units through the investment fund order system, Fundserv.

Visit Alignvest Student Housing Real Estate Investment Trust at www.alignveststudenthousing.com .

The information is based on the market analysis and expectations of ASH REIT and should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding ASH REIT. The information presented herein is not a recommendation, offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities or to adopt any investment strategy in any jurisdiction where prohibited by law or where contrary to local law or regulation. Any such offer to invest, if made, will only be made by means of an offering memorandum on a private placement basis.

SOURCE Alignvest Student Housing REIT