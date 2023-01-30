Submit Release
National Bank of Canada to release its first quarter 2023 results on March 1, 2023, at 6:30 a.m. ET

MONTREAL, Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada NA will release its first quarter 2023 results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET and will hold its financial community conference call the same day at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Presentation materials referenced during the call will be posted on the Bank's website at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. The conference call will be accessible via live Internet broadcast or by telephone in listen-only mode at 1-800-806-5484 or 416-340-2217 with access code 9678666#.

A recording will be available until July 1, 2023, at 1-800-408-3053 or 905-694-9451 with access code 4766736#.

About National Bank of Canada

With $404 billion in assets as at October 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 29,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange NA. Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

