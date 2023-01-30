Submit Release
Alithya to release third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on February 14

MONTREAL , Jan. 30, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Alithya Group inc. ALYA ALYA ("Alithya") will disclose financial results for its third quarter fiscal 2023, ended December 31, 2022, on February 14, 2023.

Alithya will host a conference call followed by a question and answer period for the financial community at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern time).

Financial statements, MD&A, press release and presentation will be posted on the Investors page of Alithya's website (https://www.alithya.com/en/investors).

Playback

Conference call

Date:

Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Time:

9:00 a.m. (Eastern time)

Call-in number: 

Toll-free dial-in number: (+1) 888 396 8049

Dial-in number: (+1) 416 764 8646

Conference ID: 66704459

Live webcast:

https://www.icastpro.ca/oermy4

For those unable to participate on the live call, a replay will be made available until March 14, 2023.

About Alithya

Alithya is a trusted North American leader in strategy and digital transformation, employing a dedicated and highly skilled workforce of 3,900 professionals in Canada, the United States and internationally. Since its founding in 1992, Alithya's capacity, size, and capabilities have continuously evolved, guided by a long-term strategic vision to become the trusted advisor of its clients. Alithya's strategy is based on a plan of accelerated organic growth and complementary acquisitions to create a global leader. The company's integrated offer is based on four pillars of expertise: business strategies, enterprise cloud solutions, application services, and data and analytics. To learn more about Alithya, visit www.alithya.com.

