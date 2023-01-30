Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,231 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,240 in the last 365 days.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results with Total Assets of $1.9 Billion

/EIN News/ -- Fourth Quarter Highlights

  • Net income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $7.4 million, up 17.0% from the prior quarter and 5.0% from the same period in the prior year
  • Diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $1.31, up 17.0% from the prior quarter and 5.6% from the same period in the prior year
  • Total loans held-for-investment (“HFI”) reached $1.6 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.9 million or 6.8% from the prior quarter
  • The allowance for loan losses was 1.21% of total loans HFI at December 31, 2022 compared to 1.28% as of September 30, 2022
  • The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60 thousand, a decrease from $1.3 million for the prior quarter
  • Noninterest-bearing demand deposits, which represent 41.3% of total deposits at December 31, 2022, declined $71.8 million or 9.4% from the prior quarter. Total core deposits, which exclude brokered deposits, were $1.5 billion.
  • Net interest margin was 5.17% for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to 4.99% for the prior quarter and 4.44% for the same period in the prior year
  • Total cost of funding sources increased to 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase from 0.36% in the prior quarter. Total cost of deposits was 0.79%
  • Tangible book value per share was $25.02 at December 31, 2022, up from $23.51 September 30, 2022 as a result of strong earnings

2022 Full Year and Period End Highlights

  • Record net income of $24.7 million, an increase of 17.4% from $21.0 million for FY’21
  • Diluted earnings per share of $4.33, an increase of 17.2% from $3.69 for FY’21
  • Pretax, pre-provision net revenue of $37.1 million, representing a 13.9% increase from $32.6 million for FY’21
  • Return on average assets of 1.51%, compared to 1.48% for FY’21
  • Return on average equity of 18.16%, compared to 17.77% for FY’21
  • Net interest margin of 4.87%, compared to 4.19% for FY’21
  • Total assets increased to $1.9 billion, representing an increase of 22.2% since December 31, 2021
  • Loans HFI reached $1.6 billion, an increase of $363.8 million or 29.7% since December 31, 2021
  • Total deposits reached $1.7 billion, an increase of $329.5 million or 24.5% since December 31, 2021
  • Non-interest-bearing demand deposits reached $691.4 million, an increase of $8.8 million or 1.3% since December 31, 2021

LA JOLLA, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX:PBAM), (“Company”) and CalPrivate Bank (“Bank”) announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. The Company reported net income of $7.4 million, or $1.31 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $7.3 million, or $1.28 per diluted share, for the prior year same quarter. Net income was $24.7 million, or $4.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $21.0 million, or $3.69 per diluted share, in FY’21.

Rick Sowers, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank stated, “I am extremely proud of the progress our Team made this year. Earnings set a new record for the Company and despite a challenging environment, CalPrivate’s commitment to our Distinctly Different service remained steadfast and allowed our Team to focus on delivering value to Clients and Shareholders. Loan growth was strong for the quarter and full year, increasing $100.9 million and $363.8 million, respectively.”

Sowers added, “Net interest income was strong at $22.6 million for Q4’22. Additionally, while growing our revenue, we continued efforts to monitor and manage our efficiency ratio, which was 55.2% in Q4’22. While we anticipate that funding costs will increase, and there is mounting competition for deposits, we will continue to invest in our infrastructure to bring world class service to our Clients.”

“The Company continues to exhibit successful customer acquisition activity as shown by the growth in loans despite a rising rate environment. Additionally, the Company continues to invest in people and infrastructure needed to support the continued growth of the CalPrivate franchise,” said Selwyn Isakow, Chairman of the Board of the Company and the Bank.

Isakow added, “The Board is pleased with CalPrivate’s financial performance in 2022, and we remain optimistic about management’s ability to react to and successfully navigate the Company during these uncertain times.”

STATEMENT OF INCOME

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 totaled $22.6 million, representing an increase of $2.0 million or 9.7% compared to the prior quarter. This increase was driven primarily by $4.1 million higher interest income caused by the increase in average loan balances and higher yield on loans partially offset by the $2.1 million increase in interest expense, which resulted from higher deposit costs due to higher average deposit balances along with an increase in deposit rates.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 5.17% compared to 4.99% for the prior quarter. The 18 basis point increase in net interest margin was due to higher rates on new loan originations and variable rate loans and investment securities, partially offset by higher rates paid on deposits. The yield on earning assets was 5.97% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with 5.32% for the prior quarter and the cost of total funding sources was 0.86% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.36% in the prior quarter.

Provision for Loan Losses

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $60 thousand, as compared to $1.3 million in the prior quarter. For more details, please refer to the “Asset Quality” section below.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decline of $333 thousand compared to the third quarter of 2022. SBA loan sales for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $11.4 million with a 10.23% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $792 thousand, compared with $10.4 million with a 9.2% average trade premium resulting in a net gain on sale of $647 thousand in the prior quarter. The decline in noninterest income was primarily related to faster prepayments in the SBA portfolio which resulted in accelerated amortization and valuation adjustments to the SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $13.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $1.3 million, or 11.5%, compared to the prior quarter. Much of the increase was due to higher variable compensation and benefits expense related to strong loan growth, partially offset by the decline in professional services related to the active and on-going lawsuit for the recovery of the charged-off loan for the ANI Development, LLC/Gina Champion-Cain fraud case and Chicago Title (parent company, Fidelity National Financial) for its alleged involvement with the fraud scheme.

Additionally, the Company remains committed to making investments in the business, including technology, marketing, and staffing. Historically high inflation and low unemployment continue to have an impact on rising wages as well as increased costs related to third party service providers, which we proactively monitor and manage.

Provision for Income Tax Expense

Provision for income tax expense was $3.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $2.6 million for the prior quarter. The effective tax rate for 2022 was 29.3% compared to 29.6% for 2021.

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

The Company reported total assets of $1.9 billion as of December 31, 2022, representing an increase of $126.6 million or 7.3% since September 30, 2022. The increase in assets was primarily due to higher net loans, which were funded by growth in deposits and an increase in wholesale borrowings. Loans HFI totaled $1.6 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $100.9 million or 6.8% since September 30, 2022. Total deposits were $1.7 billion as of December 31, 2022, an increase of $144.5 million since September 30, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits represented 41.3% of total deposits as of December 31, 2022. Interest-bearing deposits grew $216.4 million from the prior quarter and included $61.6 million of callable brokered CDs. Additionally, as of December 31, 2022, the net unrealized loss on the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, which is comprised mostly of US Treasury and Government Agency debt, was $14.4 million (pre-tax) compared to a loss of $15.2 million as of September 30, 2022. The average duration of the Bank’s investment securities portfolio is 4.7 years.

Asset Quality

As of December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses was $19.2 million or 1.21% of total loans HFI (excluding PPP loans), compared to 1.29% at September 30, 2022. The decrease in the coverage ratio was due to adjustments to the historical loss rate factors and qualitative factors which reflects the continuation of a sustained period of no charge-offs and low delinquencies. There were no net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter. Given the credit quality of the loan portfolio, management believes we are sufficiently reserved.

As of December 31, 2022, there are no doubtful credits and classified assets were $15.7 million, down from $15.9 million at September 30, 2022. Total classified assets at December 31, 2022 consisted of 13 loans, of which 7 loans totaling $10.0 million were secured by real estate with a weighted average LTV of 46%. The remaining 6 loans included 5 SBA loans with a balance of $3.2 million where 3 loans were 75% and 2 were 90% guaranteed by the SBA.

Capital Ratios (1)

The Bank’s capital ratios were in excess of the levels established for “well capitalized” institutions and are as follows:

  Dec 31, 2022 (1) Dec 31, 2021
CalPrivate Bank    
Tier I leverage ratio 9.52% 9.27%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio 10.10% 11.63%
Total risk-based capital ratio 11.35% 12.88%

      (1)   December 31, 2022, capital ratios are preliminary and subject to change.

About Private Bancorp of America, Inc.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCQX: PBAM), is the holding company for CalPrivate Bank. CalPrivate Bank provides a Distinctly Different banking experience through unparalleled service and creative funding solutions to high-net-worth individuals, professionals, locally owned businesses, and real estate entrepreneurs. Customers are serviced through offices in Coronado, San Diego, La Jolla, Newport Beach, El Segundo and Beverly Hills as well as efficient electronic banking offerings. The Bank also offers various portfolio and government guaranteed lending programs, including SBA and cross-border Export-Import Bank programs. CalPrivate Bank is an SBA Preferred Lender and a Bauer Financial 5-star rated bank.

CalPrivate Bank’s website is www.calprivate.bank.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures to provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company's results of operations and financial condition and to enhance investors’ overall understanding of such results of operations and financial condition, permit investors to effectively analyze financial trends of our business activities, and enhance comparability with peers across the financial services sector. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures is included in the accompanying financial tables.

Investor Relations Contacts

Rick Sowers
President and Chief Executive Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(424) 303-4894

Cory Stewart
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Private Bancorp of America, Inc., and CalPrivate Bank
(206) 293-3669

Safe Harbor Paragraph

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Private Bancorp of America, Inc. cautions readers that a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forwardlooking statements. These factors include the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government actions on the Bank and its customers, loan losses, economic conditions and competition in the geographic and business areas in which Private Bancorp of America, Inc. operates, our ability to successfully integrate and develop business through the addition of new personnel and facilities and merged banks, whether our efforts to expand loan, product and service offerings will prove profitable, the effects of the bank mergers and acquisitions in our markets, system failures and internet security, inflation, fluctuations in interest rates, legislation and governmental regulation. You should not place undue reliance on forwardlooking statements, and we undertake no obligation to update those statements whether as a result of changes in underlying factors, new information, future events or otherwise.


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
             
  December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
Assets            
Cash and due from banks $ 14,495     $ 13,506     $ 12,336    
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   32,175       44,776       39,663    
Interest-bearing deposits at Federal Reserve Bank   83,738       43,891       97,086    
Total cash and due from banks   130,408       102,173       149,085    
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   6,157       6,157       5,760    
Investment securities available for sale   104,652       107,332       102,066    
Loan held for sale   6,981       7,789       24,658    
Total loans held-for-investment   1,587,960       1,487,098       1,224,158    
Allowance for loan losses   (19,152 )     (19,092 )     (16,974 )  
Net loans   1,568,808       1,468,006       1,207,184    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   7,020       7,020       4,909    
Right of use asset   3,265       2,669       3,759    
Premises and equipment, net   1,742       2,040       2,294    
Servicing assets, net   3,007       3,502       3,079    
Accrued interest receivable   5,291       4,262       3,355    
Other assets   16,180       15,951       10,935    
Total assets $ 1,853,511     $ 1,726,901     $ 1,517,084    
             
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity            
Liabilities            
Noninterest bearing $ 691,392     $ 763,227     $ 682,589    
Interest Bearing   983,730       767,371       663,074    
Total deposits   1,675,122       1,530,598       1,345,663    
FHLB borrowings   -       30,000       10,000    
Other borrowings   17,954       17,952       17,947    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   17,111       13,417       15,110    
Total liabilities   1,710,187       1,591,967       1,388,720    
             
Shareholders' equity            
Common stock   72,221       71,671       70,850    
Additional paid-in capital   3,353       3,568       3,343    
Retained earnings   77,810       70,386       54,922    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net   (10,060 )     (10,691 )     (751 )  
Total shareholders' equity   143,324       134,934       128,364    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,853,511     $ 1,726,901     $ 1,517,084    
             


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
                     
    For the three months ended   Year to Date
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021   December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021
Interest Income                    
Loans   $ 24,717   $ 21,028   $ 16,941   $ 80,922   $ 61,806
Investment securities     592     578     352     2,143     1,338
Deposits in other financial institutions     756     372     63     1,467     221
Total interest income     26,065     21,978     17,356     84,532     63,365
                     
Interest Expense                    
Deposits     3,149     1,011     353     4,897     1,689
Borrowings     320     364     314     1,311     2,885
Total interest expense     3,469     1,375     667     6,208     4,574
                     
Net interest income     22,596     20,603     16,689     78,324     58,791
Provision for loan losses     60     1,316     834     2,178     2,713
Net interest income after provision for loan losses     22,536     19,287     15,855     76,146     56,078
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Service charges on deposit accounts     274     306     254     1,160     945
Net gain on sale of loans     792     647     3,670     4,678     9,309
Other noninterest income     6     452     348     1,190     1,084
Total noninterest income     1,072     1,405     4,272     7,028     11,338
                     
Noninterest expense:                    
Compensation and employee benefits     8,482     7,261     6,802     30,430     24,278
Occupancy and equipment     819     756     741     3,106     3,855
Data processing     942     993     703     3,411     2,827
Professional services     1,018     1,493     843     5,261     2,837
Other expenses     1,814     1,224     1,068     6,036     3,756
Total noninterest expense     13,075     11,727     10,157     48,244     37,553
Income before provision for income taxes     10,533     8,965     9,970     34,930     29,863
Provision for income taxes     3,102     2,614     2,891     10,233     8,833
Net income   $ 7,431   $ 6,351   $ 7,079   $ 24,697   $ 21,030
Net income available to common shareholders   $ 7,383   $ 6,306   $ 7,002   $ 24,495   $ 20,746
                     
Earnings per share                    
Basic earnings per share   $ 1.33   $ 1.14   $ 1.26   $ 4.40   $ 3.75
Diluted earnings per share   $ 1.31   $ 1.12   $ 1.24   $ 4.33   $ 3.69
                     
Average shares outstanding     5,561,376     5,549,480     5,547,422     5,561,358     5,535,581
Diluted average shares outstanding     5,655,355     5,640,841     5,638,186     5,658,434     5,617,017


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
                                     
    For the three months ended
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate
Interest-Earnings Assets                                    
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 91,324   $ 756   3.28 %   $ 77,353   $ 372   1.91 %   $ 171,279   $ 63   0.15 %
Investment securities     114,390     592   2.07 %     122,184     578   1.89 %     96,722     351   1.44 %
Loans, including LHFS     1,527,863     24,717   6.42 %     1,438,489     21,028   5.80 %     1,222,234     16,942   5.50 %
Total interest-earning assets     1,733,577     26,065   5.97 %     1,638,026     21,978   5.32 %     1,490,235     17,356   4.62 %
Noninterest-earning assets     25,627             27,465             24,348        
Total Assets   $ 1,759,204           $ 1,665,491           $ 1,514,583        
                                     
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                                    
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 141,030   $ 295   0.83 %   $ 92,986   $ 166   0.71 %   $ 74,158   $ 14   0.07 %
Money market     597,670     1,674   1.11 %     535,473     680   0.50 %     504,171     202   0.16 %
Savings deposits     13,444     18   0.53 %     13,437     8   0.24 %     10,602     3   0.11 %
Certificates of deposit     101,202     1,162   4.56 %     69,676     157   0.89 %     68,408     134   0.78 %
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     853,346     3,149   1.46 %     711,572     1,011   0.56 %     657,339     353   0.21 %
                                     
FHLB advances     12,195     112   3.64 %     15,299     92   2.39 %     10,000     42   1.67 %
Other borrowings     18,063     208   4.57 %     17,951     272   6.06 %     17,945     272   6.01 %
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     30,258     320   4.20 %     33,250     364   4.34 %     27,945     314   4.46 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing deposits     720,656             771,167             689,438        
Total Funding Sources     1,604,260     3,469   0.86 %     1,515,989     1,375   0.36 %     1,374,722     667   0.19 %
                                     
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     13,614             4,775             12,474        
Shareholders' equity     141,330             144,727             127,387        
                                     
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,759,204           $ 1,665,491           $ 1,514,583        
                                     
Net interest income/spread       $ 22,596   5.11 %       $ 20,603   4.96 %       $ 16,689   4.43 %
Net interest margin           5.17 %           4.99 %           4.44 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
Consolidated average balance sheet, interest, yield and rates  
(Unaudited)  
(Dollars in thousands)  
                           
    Year to Date  
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		   Average
Balance		   Interest   Average
Yield/Rate		  
Interest-Earnings Assets:                          
Deposits in other financial institutions   $ 96,277   $ 1,467   1.52 %   $ 172,268   $ 221   0.13 %  
Investment securities     117,870     2,143   1.82 %     84,261     1,338   1.59 %  
Loans     1,394,369     80,922   5.80 %     1,145,320     61,806   5.40 %  
Total interest-earning assets     1,608,516     84,532   5.26 %     1,401,849     63,365   4.52 %  
Noninterest-earning assets     25,719             21,115          
Total Assets   $ 1,634,235           $ 1,422,964          
                           
Interest-Bearing Liabilities                          
Interest-bearing transaction accounts   $ 100,216   $ 530   0.53 %   $ 66,575   $ 50   0.08 %  
Money market     531,317     2,789   0.52 %     463,595     915   0.20 %  
Savings deposits     13,654     33   0.24 %     9,564     10   0.10 %  
Certificates of deposit     76,717     1,545   2.01 %     78,193     714   0.91 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Deposits     721,904     4,897   0.68 %     617,927     1,689   0.27 %  
                           
FHLB advances     11,889     288   2.42 %     34,521     1,798   5.21 %  
Other borrowings     17,978     1,023   5.69 %     17,943     1,087   6.06 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities     29,867     1,311   4.39 %     52,464     2,885   5.50 %  
                           
Noninterest-bearing deposits     733,313             621,042          
Total Funding Sources     1,485,084     6,208   0.42 %     1,291,433     4,574   0.35 %  
                           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities     13,120             13,180          
Shareholders' equity     136,031             118,351          
                           
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity   $ 1,634,235           $ 1,422,964          
                           
Net interest income/spread       $ 78,324   4.84 %       $ 58,791   4.17 %  
Net interest margin           4.87 %           4.19 %  


  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.  
  Condensed Balance Sheets  
  (Unaudited)  
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)  
  Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021  
Assets                    
Cash and due from banks $ 130,408     $ 102,173     $ 88,792     $ 124,015     $ 149,085    
Interest-bearing time deposits with other institutions   6,157       6,157       6,157       5,817       5,760    
Investment securities   104,652       107,332       113,565       114,382       102,066    
Loans held for sale   6,981       7,789       4,460       1,999       24,658    
Total loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans)   1,586,681       1,485,749       1,376,801       1,276,043       1,188,634    
SBA PPP loans   1,279       1,349       2,718       8,795       35,524    
Allowance for loan losses   (19,152 )     (19,092 )     (17,776 )     (17,117 )     (16,974 )  
Net loans   1,568,808       1,468,006       1,361,743       1,267,721       1,207,184    
Right of use asset   3,265       2,669       3,037       3,400       3,759    
Premises and equipment, net   1,742       2,040       2,640       2,813       2,294    
Other assets and interest receivable   31,498       30,735       31,708       25,335       22,278    
Total assets $ 1,853,511     $ 1,726,901     $ 1,612,102     $ 1,545,482     $ 1,517,084    
                     
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                    
                     
Liabilities                    
Noninterest Bearing $ 691,392     $ 763,227     $ 747,006     $ 724,469     $ 682,589    
Interest Bearing   983,730       767,371       693,646       646,545       663,074    
Total Deposits   1,675,122       1,530,598       1,440,652       1,371,014       1,345,663    
Borrowings   17,954       47,952       27,950       27,948       27,947    
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities   17,111       13,417       13,305       14,630       15,110    
Total liabilities   1,710,187       1,591,967       1,481,907       1,413,592       1,388,720    
                     
Shareholders' equity                    
Common stock   72,221       71,671       71,516       70,899       70,850    
Additional paid-in capital   3,353       3,568       3,368       3,602       3,343    
Retained earnings   77,810       70,386       64,036       61,424       54,922    
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income   (10,060 )     (10,691 )     (8,725 )     (4,035 )     (751 )  
Total shareholders' equity   143,324       134,934       130,195       131,890       128,364    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,853,511     $ 1,726,901     $ 1,612,102     $ 1,545,482     $ 1,517,084    
                     
Book value per common share $ 25.55     $ 24.12     $ 23.31     $ 23.42     $ 22.81    
Tangible book value per common share $ 25.02     $ 23.51     $ 22.68     $ 22.80     $ 22.26    
Shares outstanding   5,609,025       5,594,380       5,584,465       5,630,993       5,627,735    


  PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
  Condensed Statements of Income
  (Unaudited)
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021
Interest income $ 26,065     $ 21,978     $ 18,706     $ 17,781     $ 17,356  
Interest expense   3,469       1,375       723       640       667  
Net interest income   22,596       20,603       17,983       17,141       16,689  
Provision for loan losses   60       1,316       659       142       834  
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   22,536       19,287       17,324       16,999       15,855  
                   
Noninterest income   1,072       1,405       1,442       3,109       4,272  
                   
Compensation and employee benefits   8,482       7,261       7,374       7,313       6,802  
Occupancy and equipment   819       756       808       723       741  
Data processing   942       993       824       653       703  
Professional services   1,018       1,493       1,835       915       843  
Other expenses   1,814       1,224       1,759       1,239       1,068  
Total noninterest expense   13,075       11,727       12,600       10,843       10,157  
                   
Income before provision for income taxes   10,533       8,965       6,166       9,265       9,970  
Income taxes   3,102       2,614       1,769       2,747       2,891  
Net income $ 7,431     $ 6,351     $ 4,397     $ 6,518     $ 7,079  
Net income available to common shareholders $ 7,383     $ 6,306     $ 4,347     $ 6,448     $ 7,002  
                   
Earnings per share                  
Basic earnings per share $ 1.33     $ 1.14     $ 0.78     $ 1.16     $ 1.26  
Diluted earnings per share $ 1.31     $ 1.12     $ 0.77     $ 1.14     $ 1.24  
                   
Average shares outstanding   5,561,376       5,549,480       5,543,065       5,568,400       5,547,422  
Diluted average shares outstanding   5,655,355       5,640,841       5,639,282       5,672,701       5,638,186  
                   
  Performance Ratios
  Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021
ROAA   1.68 %     1.51 %     1.11 %     1.74 %     1.91 %
ROAE   20.86 %     17.41 %     13.28 %     19.95 %     22.72 %
ROATCE (1)   21.37 %     17.85 %     13.64 %     20.48 %     23.25 %
Net interest margin   5.17 %     4.99 %     4.61 %     4.65 %     4.44 %
Net interest spread   5.11 %     4.96 %     4.60 %     4.63 %     4.43 %
Efficiency ratio (1)   55.24 %     53.29 %     64.86 %     53.55 %     48.46 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.95 %     2.79 %     3.17 %     2.90 %     2.66 %
                   
(1) Non-GAAP measure. See GAAP to non-GAAP Reconciliation table.            


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
                   
  Selected Quarterly Average Balances
  (Dollars in thousands)
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021
Total assets $ 1,759,204     $ 1,665,491     $ 1,592,276     $ 1,516,352     $ 1,514,583  
Earning assets $ 1,733,577     $ 1,638,026     $ 1,564,662     $ 1,494,850     $ 1,490,235  
Total loans, including loans held for sale $ 1,527,863     $ 1,438,489     $ 1,339,095     $ 1,268,695     $ 1,222,234  
Total deposits $ 1,574,002     $ 1,482,740     $ 1,419,648     $ 1,341,631     $ 1,346,777  
Total shareholders' equity $ 141,330     $ 144,727     $ 132,789     $ 132,472     $ 127,387  
                   
                   
  Loan Balances by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021
Real estate - investor owned $ 476,404     $ 403,950     $ 390,628     $ 350,152     $ 324,167  
Real estate - owner occupied   394,077       382,689       359,270       371,840       339,081  
Real estate - multifamily   130,901       136,841       121,693       105,964       97,285  
Real estate - single family   118,502       107,728       94,212       89,630       86,400  
Commercial business   404,640       393,020       359,692       307,421       294,950  
SBA PPP loans   1,279       1,349       2,718       8,795       35,524  
Land and construction   56,153       55,418       44,856       44,856       39,702  
Consumer   6,004       6,103       6,450       6,180       7,049  
Total loans held for investment $ 1,587,960     $ 1,487,098     $ 1,379,519     $ 1,284,838     $ 1,224,158  
                   
                   
  Deposits by Type
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021
Non interest bearing DDA $ 691,392     $ 763,227     $ 747,006     $ 724,469     $ 682,589  
Interest bearing DDA   174,248       95,677       93,405       75,904       81,788  
Savings & MMA   655,052       591,408       533,145       503,552       513,070  
Retail CD   3,486       3,478       3,387       3,384       5,281  
Jumbo CD   150,944       76,808       63,709       63,705       62,935  
Total deposits $ 1,675,122     $ 1,530,598     $ 1,440,652     $ 1,371,014     $ 1,345,663  
                   
                   
  Asset Quality
  (Dollars in thousands)
  Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021
Total loans held-for-investment $ 1,587,960     $ 1,487,098     $ 1,379,519     $ 1,284,838     $ 1,224,158  
Allowance for Loan Losses $ (19,152 )   $ (19,092 )   $ (17,776 )   $ (17,117 )   $ (16,975 )
30-89 day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
90+ day past due loans $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Nonaccrual loans $ 3,880     $ 4,593     $ 1,453     $ 1,453     $ 1,510  
NPAs / Assets   0.21 %     0.27 %     0.09 %     0.09 %     0.10 %
NPLs / Total loans held-for-investment & OREO   0.24 %     0.31 %     0.11 %     0.11 %     0.12 %
Net quarterly charge-offs $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -     $ -  
Net charge-offs/avg loans (annualized)   0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %     0.00 %
Allowance for loan losses to loans HFI   1.21 %     1.28 %     1.29 %     1.33 %     1.39 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans   493.61 %     415.68 %     1,223.4 %     1,178.05 %     1,124.11 %


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
                   
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
                   
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
  (Dollars in thousands)
                   
  For the three months ended
  Dec 31, 2022   Sep 30, 2022   Jun 30, 2022   Mar 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021
Efficiency Ratio                  
Noninterest expense $ 13,075     $ 11,727     $ 12,600     $ 10,843     $ 10,157  
Net interest income   22,596       20,603       17,983       17,141       16,689  
Noninterest income   1,072       1,405       1,442       3,109       4,272  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   23,668       22,008       19,425       20,250       20,961  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   55.2 %     53.3 %     64.9 %     53.5 %     48.5 %
                   
Pretax pre-provision net revenue                  
Net interest income $ 22,596     $ 20,603     $ 17,983     $ 17,141     $ 16,689  
Noninterest income   1,072       1,405       1,442       3,109       4,272  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   23,668       22,008       19,425       20,250       20,961  
Less: Noninterest expense   13,075       11,727       12,600       10,843       10,157  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 10,593     $ 10,281     $ 6,825     $ 9,407     $ 10,804  
                   
Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity                
Net income $ 7,431     $ 6,351     $ 4,397     $ 6,518     $ 7,079  
Average assets   1,759,204       1,665,491       1,592,276       1,516,352       1,514,583  
Average shareholders' equity   141,330       144,727       132,789       132,472       127,387  
Less: Average intangible assets   3,385       3,599       3,490       3,379       2,908  
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   137,945       141,128       129,299       129,093       124,479  
                   
Return on average assets   1.68 %     1.51 %     1.11 %     1.74 %     1.91 %
Return on average equity   20.86 %     17.41 %     13.28 %     19.95 %     22.72 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   21.37 %     17.85 %     13.64 %     20.48 %     23.25 %
                   
Tangible book value per share                  
Total equity   143,324       134,934       130,195       131,890       128,364  
Less: Total intangible assets   3,007       3,502       3,525       3,079       2,374  
Total tangible equity   140,317       131,432       126,670       128,811       125,990  
Shares outstanding   5,609,025       5,594,380       5,584,465       5,630,993       5,627,735  
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 25.02     $ 23.49     $ 22.68     $ 22.88     $ 22.39  


PRIVATE BANCORP OF AMERICA, INC.
(Unaudited)
       
The following tables present a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures for: efficiency ratio, pretax pre-provision net revenue, average tangible common equity, return on average tangible common equity. We believe the presentation of certain non-GAAP financial measures provides useful information to assess our consolidated financial condition and consolidated results of operations and to assist investors in evaluating our financial results relative to our peers. These non-GAAP financial measures complement our GAAP reporting and are presented below to provide investors and others with information that we use to manage the business each period. Because not all companies use identical calculations, the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP measures should be taken together with the corresponding GAAP measures and should not be considered a substitute of the GAAP measures.
       
  GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
  (Dollars in thousands)
       
  Year to Date
  Dec 31, 2022   Dec 31, 2021
Efficiency Ratio      
Noninterest expense $ 48,244     $ 37,553  
Net interest income   78,324       58,791  
Noninterest income   7,028       11,338  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   85,352       70,129  
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)   56.5 %     53.5 %
       
Pretax pre-provision net revenue      
Net interest income $ 78,324     $ 58,791  
Noninterest income   7,028       11,338  
Total net interest income and noninterest income   85,352       70,129  
Less: Noninterest expense   48,244       37,553  
Pretax pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 37,108     $ 32,576  
       
Return on Average Assets, Average Equity, Average Tangible Equity      
Net income $ 24,697     $ 21,030  
Average assets   1,634,235       1,422,964  
Average shareholders' equity   136,031       118,351  
Less: Average intangible assets   3,464       2,194  
Average tangible common equity(3)   132,567       116,157  
       
Return on average assets   1.51 %     1.48 %
Return on average equity   18.16 %     17.77 %
Return on average tangible common equity(non-GAAP)   18.63 %     18.10 %


Primary Logo

You just read:

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results with Total Assets of $1.9 Billion

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.