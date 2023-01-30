Blue Star Foods to Appear on ClearThink IR’s Virtual Live Event on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12 Noon ET

/EIN News/ -- Virtual Fireside Chat via Paltalk Platform

Miami, FL, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Star Foods Corp., (“Blue Star,” the “Company,” “we,” “our” or “us”) (NASDAQ: BSFC), an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer John Keeler will appear on ClearThink IR Virtual Live on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12 noon ET.

The ClearThink IR Virtual Live, powered by Paltalk, is hosting a different CEO every Wednesday at 12 noon ET for a “fireside chat” followed by an engaging Q&A chat discussion offering a great opportunity for potential investors to learn about a company’s product or service offerings and strategic initiatives of an emerging growth micro-cap company.

Please click on this link to sign up and install Paltalk to register for the ClearThink Capital IR room: https://invite.paltalk.net/ClearThinkCapital.

Step 1 – Click the link to download and install the Paltalk app

Step 2 – After creating an account on Paltalk, you’ll be brought to “ClearThink Capital”

Step 3 – Follow the room and join us on:

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at 12pm noon ET

Of note, ClearThink IR performs investor relations and capital markets advisory for Blue Star Foods and receives a monthly retainer for doing so. ClearThink Capital Partners and its related entities own shares of Blue Star Foods.

About Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: BSFC)

Blue Star Foods Corp. an integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) sustainable seafood company with a focus on Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) that processes, packages and sells high-value seafood products. The Company believes it utilizes best-in-class technology, in both resource sustainability management and traceability, and ecological packaging. The Company also owns and operates the oldest continuously operating Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) full grow-out salmon farm in North America. The company is based in Miami, Florida, and its corporate website is: https://bluestarfoods.com

Investor Contacts:

investors@bluestarfoods.com