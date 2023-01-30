Jabari Jones Announces His Candidacy for the 3rd District City Council Seat with Community Supporters, Friends, & Recording Artist 'Freeway'

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jabari K. Jones, a community advocate, and small-business champion, announced his candidacy for the 3rd District Seat in the City Council of Philadelphia at an event surrounded by friends and supporters.

Jabari laid out a bold vision for the future of the 3rd District and the City of Philadelphia. Many community supporters attended the event, where he received an endorsement from a well-known recording artist and West Philadelphia native 'Freeway'.

Freeway told the crowd that Jabari operated "Safe Corridors, where he gave away 400 cameras to communities at-risk for violence. I grew up in this district… and we still have a house on Parkside Avenue." He also noted that Jabari's "accomplishments" and "putting the [community] work in" is what sets his candidacy apart.

In addition to the endorsement by Freeway, the campaign also introduced a unique campaign team made up entirely of black women led by business leader and political advisor, Teresa M. Lundy. Teresa, who also spoke at the announcement, 'Jabari has proven what he's able to do for his community, small businesses, commercial corridors and by delivering tangible solutions at a high level for public safety - let's make the change on election day instead of hoping for it in the next four years'.

Other long-serving 3rd District community advocates noted that Jabari is already doing the work in the community of a City Councilman.

At the event, Jabari explained some of his most prominent policy positions, and how they differ from the current 3rd District representation in City Council. Jabari discussed redirecting ineffective prevention dollars to direct services for returning citizens, prioritizing enforcement of crimes, accountability in our education system, and providing a pathway to family-sustaining jobs by creating the right business environment.

Jabari pointed out that being progressive, full of rhetoric [without results], is not helping everyday voters in the 3rd District and explained that a lack of affordable housing, endless gun violence, and low-paying jobs as the problems people care about and why he's committed to executing his plan on day one.

In addition, he mentioned his plans on implementing policy positions that work for all residents of the 3rd District. "If you have ideas, reach out to me. I am looking for better solutions, and I will be the Councilman you see in the district. I have been called to run for this seat by residents that want results over rhetoric and problem-solving over photo ops. Our community deserves bold leadership that understands the effect of legislation and holds the government accountable to the people of the 3rd District." – Jabari K. Jones, Candidate for City Council

