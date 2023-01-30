Submit Release
Adjusteck Expands South American Reach by Welcoming a New Partner in Brazil

Adjusteck announces a new additions to its global loss adjusting partner network, expanding its reach in South America with Brazil-based Propicsa.

LONDON, Jan. 30, 2023  /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The international loss adjusting and claims management firm, Adjusteck LLC, welcomes a new Brazilian-based partner to its expanding global network. Propicsa provides a range of expert and accurate loss adjusting and claims handling services.

The move by Adjusteck adds capacity to handle increasing demand for Adjusteck's bespoke approach to technical, complex loss adjusting for clients in the insurance and reinsurance markets.

"We are excited to welcome Propicsa to our network so we are able to offer our clients more personalized and tailored services and further our reach within the global insurance community," remarks David Bosley, Managing Director for Adjusteck.

Adjusteck emphasizes a technology-oriented approach to loss adjusting and claims management, serving the global insurance and reinsurance markets with services backed by industry experts. Alongside deep subject-matter expertise, Adjusteck applies cutting-edge technology solutions, including geospatial and aerial surveys, virtual claims handling, and advanced claims management software to resolve claims with greater efficiency.

The company's services include remote and field-based claims review and oversight in Casualty, Construction, Energy, Engineering, Cyber, Financial, Natural Resources, Property, and Specie.

To learn more about Adjusteck, visit http://www.adjusteck.com.

Media Contact

Michael Gaul, Lowers Risk Group, 1 540-338-7151, marketing@lowersriskgroup.com

 

SOURCE Adjusteck

