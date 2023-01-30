FourKites and cargonerds Partner to Bring Enhanced Cost & Time Savings to Global Freight Forwarders and Shippers

CHICAGO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading real-time supply chain visibility company FourKites today announced a partnership with cargonerds to enhance the digital freight platform with its market-leading supply chain visibility data.



Armed with FourKites' data and machine learning-driven estimated times of arrival, cargonerds can now ensure that its freight forwarders and their customers can track products across the end-to-end supply chain and know exactly when they will arrive at their destination. The integrated solution will track global shipments in real time across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile across the globe.

"FourKites has the largest global network of supply chain data and powerful machine learning on the planet," says Conrad Franchi, founder of cargonerds. "Their end-to-end solution enables us to give our customers the most accurate ETAs (estimated time of arrivals) and greater network collaboration. Having the right data at the right time to identify precisely what can be done is the only path to proactively mitigating issues while reducing costs and fees."

Hamburg, Germany-based cargonerds — a spin-off of Rohlig Logistics — is a software development company that serves small and medium-sized freight forwarders. In 2022, cargonerds moved 250.000 ocean shipments, 250.000 air shipments and 150.000 road shipments. Their mission is to unlock the value of digital supply chains and thus make it accessible for smaller freight forwarders.

"Many times, small and medium sized freight forwarders don't have access to services like supply chain visibility because they lack software development resources and implementation skills," Conrad continued.

cargonerd's freight forwarders can now send data about each shipment in transit directly and securely to their supply chain stakeholders. In doing so, their customers can streamline communication, more easily collaborate with partners and increase on-time deliveries.

"Our technology is perfectly suited for logistics service providers, and we're thrilled to partner with cargonerds to expand our footprint globally," says Marc Boileau, FourKites' Senior Vice President Sales, Network & Operations EMEA. "FourKites' digitized solution will eliminate manual tracking from cargonerds' network of freight forwarders and customers, saving significant time and resources and enabling them to shift focus to higher-value tasks."

cargonerds will be showcasing its solution with FourKites and the value it brings to both carriers and shippers in a live webinar taking place on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Register here.

About FourKites

Leading supply chain visibility platform FourKites® extends visibility beyond transportation into yards, warehouses, stores and beyond. Tracking more than 3 million shipments daily across road, rail, ocean, air, parcel and last mile, and reaching over 200 countries and territories, FourKites combines real-time data and powerful machine learning to help companies digitise their end-to-end supply chains. More than 1,200 of the world's most recognised brands — including 9 of the top-10 CPG and 18 of the top-20 food and beverage companies — trust FourKites to transform their business and create more agile, efficient and sustainable supply chains. To learn more, visit https://www.fourkites.com/.

About cargonerds

cargonerds — the digital angel for medium-sized global freight forwarders — offers plug-and-play software solutions for quoting, booking, tracking, and reporting. International airfreight and sea freight forwarders can offer a first digital customer experience within 48 hours through the rapid implementation approach. The company partners with leading logistics software and data providers, such as FourKites, Magaya, and WebCargo to unlock digital innovations for 3PL companies. The software products can integrate with any existing TMS or ERP system setup. The products can also create a digital data network between agencies. More than 500,000 global shipments are being managed annually. The software development company is based in Hamburg, Germany, and offers its cloud products worldwide. To learn more, visit https://cargonerds.com/.

Media Contacts

Marianna Vyridi

Big Valley Marketing for FourKites

(650) 468-3263

mvyridi@bigvalley.co

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/98064a20-b250-4ae9-8401-77a77128affc

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/80bce1c6-ed30-47b0-9af1-47d7e8622bf3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5beb073f-f6d4-4e5c-b12c-49d9452e4e8d