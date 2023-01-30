Oqton & Valk Welding Announce Partnership to Accelerate Production with Automated Robotic Welding

Oqton part of Valk Welding’s Automatic Robot Programming (ARP) solution for high-mix, low-volume production



Valk Welding ARP powered by Oqton enables up to 10X faster programming with up to 4X lower cost than traditional, manual options

/EIN News/ -- GHENT, Belgium, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oqton, a software provider helping manufacturers increase innovation and efficiency by intelligently automating production, and Valk Welding, the leader in the field of flexible arc welding robots, today announced they’ve entered a partnership designed to transform the welding industry. As a result, Oqton’s software will become part of Valk Welding’s Automatic Robotic Programming (ARP) solution for high-mix, low-volume (HMLV) production. The Valk Welding ARP powered by Oqton enables 10X faster programming than traditional offline programming solutions. Additionally, automated robotic welding is 3X faster than manual welding at up to 4X lower cost than manual labor. The new techniques and processes the companies will jointly develop are intended to enhance the utilization of automated robotic welding for unique or small batch production that was previously only economically viable using manual methods.

The Valk Welding ARP powered by Oqton autonomously generates robotic welding programs directly from 3D CAD files, reducing the need for costly programming. The solution relies on artificial intelligence to learn from an operator’s best practices to refine processes for future parts. As a result, welders can easily use this software without previous knowledge of robots or 3D geometry. The simplicity and ease of use of the Valk Welding ARP powered by Oqton make this an ideal solution for HMLV robotic welding for steel fabrication sub-contractors who are manufacturing lifting platforms, transport pallets, fencing, and automotive sub-frames.

Mark Forth, General Manager of Industrial Manufacturing at Oqton commented, “We’re super excited to be partnering with Valk Welding. Together we will help customers take their first steps towards fully automatic robot welding, using ARP powered by Oqton.”

Peter Pittomvils, CCO, Valk Welding Group agreed. “Happy to have Oqton in our ARP - Automatic Robot Programming suite. Our market lead in 100% offline programmable welding robots is ready to make the jump to the next level! Besides our own projects, we also support Oqton to all other Panasonic system integrators to also serve their customers with this great solution and our experience.”

More welders are retiring each year than new welders coming into the industry and therefore more than ever, there is an increased need to automate the welding process. The American Welding Society (AWS) says the average age of a welder is 57, and by 2024 the AWS estimates there will be a 400,000-job deficit in the welding industry. Additionally, the availability of welders in Europe is decreasing by 2% per year and that number will only increase in the coming years. While the shortage of welders has existed for many years, the shortage of robot programmers with welding knowledge is also highlighting the need for an automated solution.

Manufacturers interested in learning more about the Valk Welding ARP powered by Oqton can visit the Oqton and Valk Welding websites.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “anticipates” or “plans” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. Oqton undertakes no obligation to update or review any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise.

About Oqton

Oqton accelerates intelligent manufacturing by providing comprehensive software solutions for additive production, 3D scanning, and robotic welding — helping industrial and healthcare organizations drive innovation and efficiency. The company’s additive production software enables complete traceability and visibility across an organization, delivering AI-powered capabilities for image segmentation, additive design, build prep, MES, additive inspection, and simulation. Global manufacturers use Oqton software to automate robotic welding to increase productivity. The company’s industry-leading Geomagic suite is the foundation of 3D scanning solutions for reverse engineering and inspection applications. Oqton is supported by partnerships with machine and scanner vendors, software partners, and ERP/CAD/PLM integrations. For more information, visit www.oqton.com or LinkedIn .

About Valk Welding

Valk Welding focuses entirely on companies looking for a technology partner in flexible welding automation including consumables. Flexibility in all areas ranging from fully custom designed projects, very fast and self automatic programming of the robots or the exchange of robot programs between different robot systems. Even if the robots are spread across different production plants anywhere in the world, all systems are linked together. We take care of the projects from A to Z, and if required we can also supply all consumables including welding wires. As a family business we carry sustainability and a long relationship with our customers as a priority and together with our customers we build a very strong market position.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c01f7c97-300b-46db-802c-1b829233f1c2

Media Contact: PR@oqton.com

