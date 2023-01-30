Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market To Be Worth USD 64.7 million By 2030 Growing At A CAGR Of 8.2% - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market Size and Trends Research Report: By Microbial component (Lactobacillus, Lactococcus, Streptococcus, Acetobacter, Leuconostoc, Bifidobacterium, Saccharomyces, Bacillus, Pediococcus, Zygosaccharomyces, Aspergillus, Micrococcus, and Others), Ingredient (Probiotic, Prebiotic, and Postbiotic), Format (Cream/Lotion, Serum, Cleanser/Face Wash, Spot Treatment, Masks, Skin Tonic/Toner, Face Oil, Scrubs, Sunscreen, Supplements, Mist/Spray, Pads/Wipes, Gels, and Others) -Competitive Market Growth, Size, Share and Forecast to 2030

Market Research Future (MRFR) 's report highlights Microbiome Cosmetic Products Market Information Microbial component, Ingredient, Format, Consumer Group, Age, Distribution Channel - Forecast till 2028", the market is projected to register a CAGR of 8.20% and reach a value of USD 64.7 million by 2030.

Market Scope:

The microbiome is the collection of microorganisms that inhabit a specific location. Microbiome cosmetics are cosmetics that promote a healthy microbiome on the skin. The term "skin microbiome" refers to the trillions of minute organisms, primarily bacteria, that inhabit the various layers of human skin. These microorganisms defend the skin against pathogens, regulate skin immunity and nutrient absorption, and support the skin barrier.

Competitive Dynamics:

The players prioritize research and development expenditures. In addition, companies implement strategic growth efforts, such as expansion, product launches, joint ventures, and partnerships, in order to bolster their market position and attract a wide consumer base.

The major market players are

DSM (Netherland)

BASF SE (Germany)

Symrise (Germany)

Clariant (Switzerland)

Lallemand Inc.(Canada)

HeIQ (Switzerland)

Silab (France)

Sabsinsa Corporation (US)

Rolemi HPC (Italy)

Puripharm. (China)

L'oreal S.A.(France)

Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US)

Amorepacific Group (South Korea)

TULA Life Inc. (US)

Gallinée Microbiome Skincare (UK)

ESSE SKINCARE (South Africa)

Yun Perobiotherapy (Belgium)

Aurelia Skincare Ltd (UK)

LaFlore Probiotic Skincare (US), Neogenlab (US)

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 64.7 million CAGR 8.2% (2022–2030) Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Microbial component, Ingredient, Claim Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers rising demand for natural ingredients in the cosmetic industry

Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

In the cosmetic sector, the primary growth drivers are the emphasis on healthy aging, the demand for certified goods, and the increased demand for natural components. During the forecast period, the rise of the organized retail sector in emerging nations is anticipated to generate lucrative potential possibilities for participants in the microbiome cosmetic products market. Rapid economic growth, a growing middle-income population, and high rural-to-urban migration rates have resulted in a global inflow of international retailers.

Globally, cosmetic products are increasingly sold on the Internet. With fast access to catalogs and price lists, clients have a comprehensive understanding of the available products, which simplifies their purchasing selections. Online retailers are gaining a significant chunk of brick-and-mortar businesses' microbiome cosmetic products market share as consumers increasingly favor online purchasing to save time.

Market Limitations:

The expansion of the microbiome cosmetics market is likely to be hampered, however, by the premium pricing of products and concerns surrounding their efficacy. Microbiome cosmetic products are more expensive than conventional products due to the limited availability of raw materials and the experimental nature of their development. In addition, the industry is dominated by a large number of small and medium-sized businesses due to the sector's strong competitiveness and lack of products from larger cosmetic corporations.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Microbiome Cosmetic Products:

COVID-19 Analysis:

Due to the urgent steps taken around the world during the COVID-19 epidemic, it was rather difficult to obtain raw materials. As a result of COVID-19's impact on logistics, the acquisition of raw materials has become a worry for producers. The entire planet was under lockdown; the governments of various countries had taken urgent steps, such as physical separation and transportation restrictions, to combat surge capacity. The global lockdown has undoubtedly hampered the development of microbiome-based cosmetics. In accordance with state and regional regulations, firms have taken great steps to ensure the health and safety of their personnel. Many multinational manufacturers have temporarily ceased operations or reduced their manufacturing capacities. Also, during the early stages of the economic downturn, manufacturers relied heavily on inventory. This scenario has also had a financial impact on the manufacturers, who are preparing to survive the epidemic with minimal damages.

Market Segmentation:

By Microbial Component

The lactobacillus segment held the biggest market share in 2020, accounting for 41.69 percent, and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.64 percent over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the pediococcus category is anticipated to record the greatest CAGR of 6.99% over the projection period.

By Ingredient

In 2020, the probiotic segment held the biggest market share, at 45.44 percent, and is anticipated to have the highest CAGR, at 6.75 percent, over the forecast period.

By Format

In 2020, the cream/lotion segment held a market share of 25.84 percent and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.44 percent over the forecast period. However, the cleanser/face wash segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the projection period, at 7.30 percent.

By claim

In 2020, the acne segment held the biggest market share at 25.43 percent and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56 percent over the forecast period. Nonetheless, the cellular aging segment is anticipated to record the highest CAGR during the projected period, at 7.19 percent.

According to Consumer Group

In 2020, the women's segment held a greater market share of 76.43 percent and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.53 percent over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the men's segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate of 6.83 percent throughout the projection period.

By Age

The gen x segment held the biggest market share in 2020, at 34.60 percent, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.68 percent over the forecast period. Nevertheless, the gen z segment is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR of 7.16 percent throughout the forecast period.

By Distribution Channel

In 2020, the online channels segment held the greatest market share at 37.10%, and it is expected to record the highest CAGR of 6.90% during the forecast period.

Regional Evaluation:

The global market for microbiome-based cosmetic products has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

North America was the second-largest market in 2020, with a predicted CAGR of 6.69 percent during the research period. During the projection period, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to record the highest CAGR of 7.01 percent.

In 2020, Europe held a substantial market share of 38.51 percent of the global microbiome cosmetic products market, and this trend is anticipated to persist during the forecast period.

The expanding cosmetics and personal care business in Asia-Pacific, characterized by a spike in demand for skincare and healthcare goods, increased disposable income per capita, and shifting lifestyles, presents more prospects for market expansion.

