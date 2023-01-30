/EIN News/ -- Stellantis Announces 2023 Corporate Calendar

AMSTERDAM, January 30, 2023 - Stellantis N.V. announced today the following corporate calendar for 2023(1):

February 22, 2023 Full Year 2022 Results

May 3, 2023 Q1 2023 Shipments and Revenues

July 27, 2023 First Half 2023 Results

October 31, 2023 Q3 2023 Shipments and Revenues

A webcast and conference call hosted by Stellantis are also planned on each of the above dates. The webcasts of the presentations, as well as the related materials, will be accessible under the Investors section of the Stellantis corporate website at www.stellantis.com.

The Annual General Meeting for the approval of Stellantis N.V.’s 2022 financial statements is scheduled for April 13, 2023(2).

The 2023 corporate calendar is available on the corporate website at www.stellantis.com.

