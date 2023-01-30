Business Coach Christine Rose to be Featured on Close Up Radio

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christine Rose is well regarded by Close Up Radio’s hosts and followers. A Forbes Coaches Council Member listed as one of the Top 15 Women Businesses Coaches for the year 2022 and was named Top Business Coach of the Year in 2019, she’s a keynote speaker with frequent media appearances. Christine was recognized with the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award from the Office of the President of the US. Christine has further achieved rank as a bestselling author and is distinguished internationally as a Business and Executive Coach, specializing in Coaching the CEOs and leadership teams of small to midmarket companies with revenues at the $1 million mark and above.

Christine holds several certifications including Certified Value BuilderTM Advisor and Certified Psychological Safety Coach (known for supporting companies in their efforts to form a more equitable culture for women and individuals of differing backgrounds and lifestyles).

This February Christine is back on the radio talk show discussing strategies that evolved in the wake of the pandemic and the newest resource she has created for CEOs called CEOAccel, a virtual community for CEOs of high revenue companies and entrepreneurial mastermind groups that can help them address business opportunities and challenges and accelerate the growth and value of their businesses.

One of Christine’s many qualifications arose from the tutelage of Jack Canfield, and she will be sharing his leadership principles and information about her February workshop in her opening show, titled Become A Leader Worth Following. Other subjects she will address include Leading in Uncertain Times (a statement on the current non spending economy) and What does Love Have to Do with Business, focused on building a safe, inclusive, positive company culture (timely during Valentine season.) Coach Christine will finish up February with Grounded Leaders Get Results, sharing proven tips on developing leadership values and mindsets that effectively engage your team, and a moment to introduce the new CEOAccel community.

Christine asserts that time is one of the most precious resources for many leaders (a primary reason she created this group as a virtual one, so participating CEOs can listen, share ideas, and learn at their convenience.) An invitation only community is growing starting with 100 founding members, and listeners will learn how to apply for one of these coveted positions. The beginning of the year is such an ideal time to think ahead and thus explore membership in this new power coalition.

Christine has worked with CEOs since 2015 individually and in groups. “I help my clients become more effective leaders, engage their teams to be innovative and effective, grow their business, and increase value for their organization and its stakeholders.”

Her work has one underlying goal: “Compassionately coaching leaders to fully live.”

Close Up Radio will feature Christine Rose in interviews with Jim Masters every Monday in February (1st,8th,15th and 22nd) at 3:00pm, Eastern Time

Listen to the shows on BlogTalkRadio

If you have questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information about Christine, visit www.coachchristinerose.com