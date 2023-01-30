Submit Release
Morocco Can Serve as Model of Co-existence 'for Whole World'

MOROCCO, January 30 - By enshrining, throughout its history, the principle of tolerance and coexistence, Morocco can serve as a model to "the whole world," stressed, Sunday in Casablanca, the acting head of the Israel Liaison Office in Rabat, Ambassador Alona Fisher-Kamm.

"It is important to show the unique relationship between Jews and Muslims throughout history, where they have lived together in Morocco," Fisher-Kamm told MAP TV channel M24, adding that in this regard "Morocco can serve as a model for the whole world".

The Israeli diplomat, who was speaking on the sidelines of an event held on the occasion of the International Day dedicated to the memory of the victims of the Holocaust, recalled "the role of King Mohammed V to protect the Jews, their property and their welfare," stressing the actions of HM King Mohammed VI in this regard.

Morocco, she stressed, "can play a very important and essential role in inter-faith dialogue," given its importance as "a model for all of us for years. It is a model that other countries can follow”.

Fisher-Kamm said she was "very impressed with all that has been done here," adding, "I am discovering new things every day about dialogue and heritage, and it is very impressive”.

MAP : 30 January 2023

