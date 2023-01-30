Morocco's Actions in Favor of Moroccan Jewish Heritage Are 'Lesson' of Tolerance and Coexistence (SG of Mimouna Association)

MOROCCO, January 30 - The actions undertaken by Morocco for the preservation of the memory of Moroccans of the Jewish faith is "a lesson" of tolerance and coexistence, said, Sunday in Casablanca, Secretary General of the Mimouna Association, Abdo Ladino.

The approach of Morocco is "a lesson for countries in the region to understand the relationship between Jews and Muslims," said Ladino in a statement to the press, on the sidelines of the commemoration of the International Day of Commemoration in Memory of the Victims of the Holocaust.

In this regard, the SG of the Mimouna Association said that the actions of HM King Mohammed VI in preserving the memory of Moroccan Jews through the rehabilitation of synagogues and cemeteries "is an initiative of great importance," adding that "several countries can learn from the approach of Morocco".

He said that the commemoration of the Day of Remembrance of the victims of the Holocaust, co-organized by the Mimouna Association, the Council of Jewish Communities of Morocco (CCIM) and the United Nations Information Center in Rabat, has shed light on the memory of His Majesty King Mohammed V in the protection of Moroccans of the Jewish faith, "at a time when it was difficult to preserve their identity and their beliefs”.

For his part, president of the National Museums Foundation (FNM), Mehdi Qotbi, noted that "Morocco, with the vision of HM King Mohammed VI, has highlighted how the Kingdom is an example of living together between Jews and Muslims”.

In this regard, Qotbi recalled the message of peace and coexistence sent by HM King Mohammed VI from Fez, "where he had given the kick-off of the Museum of Islamic Art, and at the same time the construction, a few meters away, of the Museum of Jewish Culture”.

The president of the FNM stressed the need, "in this difficult period, when the world is going through difficult times, to send a message of peace, love and understanding between cultures and religions”.



MAP:30 January 2023