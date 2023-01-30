YEAs in Armenia: Euroclub Oshakan Launch Event

Submit Release
On December 19, EuroClub Oshakan by YEAs Armenia was officially launched at Oshakan Cultural Palace. After welcoming speeches by the Head of the EU Delegation H.E. Ambassador A.Wiktorin, Deputy Head of the Ashtarak community Mr A.Nersisyan and EuroClub Oshakan founder, YEA R.Mnatsakanyan, participants got to know the 2023 activities plan of the EuroClub.

The ‘EuroClub Oshakan by the YEAs Armenia’ will be based on the local youth initiative that has been carrying out regular series of events, civic engagement activities, English learning and movie clubs with an aim to motivate and inspire young people from Oshakan and neighbouring communities to get involved in the society, become active citizens and benefit from EU-funded youth projects.

Results achieved: local youth was informed about the upcoming activities of EuroClub, and the general public was informed about the EuroClub launch and its objectives. Face-to-face communication reach: 100+.

