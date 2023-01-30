Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,101 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,105 in the last 365 days.

Energy Community Secretariat launches Ukraine Energy Market Observatory

The Energy Community Secretariat has established an Energy Market Observatory for Ukraine. 

The Observatory will closely monitor and analyse all developments related to the energy market and corporate governance in Ukraine. 

While fully respecting confidentiality requirements, assessments will be published and made available to national and international stakeholders. “This will promote further integration of the Ukrainian energy sector with Europe and help build confidence in predictable and transparent governance in line with European practices,” the Energy Community said in a press release.

As a first assessment, the Secretariat shared with the Ukrainian energy regulator, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), its assessment of Resolution 1689 of 17 December 2022 on the resolution of urgent issues of security of supply and prevention of accidents in the energy system of Ukraine. The Secretariat also shared with the relevant committees of the Verkhovna Rada its preliminary assessment of the draft Law affecting the corporate governance of state-owned enterprises.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

Energy Community Secretariat launches Ukraine Energy Market Observatory

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.