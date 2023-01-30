Energy Community Secretariat launches Ukraine Energy Market Observatory

The Energy Community Secretariat has established an Energy Market Observatory for Ukraine.

The Observatory will closely monitor and analyse all developments related to the energy market and corporate governance in Ukraine.

While fully respecting confidentiality requirements, assessments will be published and made available to national and international stakeholders. “This will promote further integration of the Ukrainian energy sector with Europe and help build confidence in predictable and transparent governance in line with European practices,” the Energy Community said in a press release.

As a first assessment, the Secretariat shared with the Ukrainian energy regulator, the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission of Ukraine (NEURC), its assessment of Resolution 1689 of 17 December 2022 on the resolution of urgent issues of security of supply and prevention of accidents in the energy system of Ukraine. The Secretariat also shared with the relevant committees of the Verkhovna Rada its preliminary assessment of the draft Law affecting the corporate governance of state-owned enterprises.

