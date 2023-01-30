YEAs in the EU/UK: European Year of Youth 7th Stakeholders Meeting

On December 5, EU/UK YEAs took part in the first in-person stakeholders meeting of the EYY, organised by DG EAC. This event’s first objective was to take stock of the European Year of Youth and define the next steps in 2023. With the aim of continuous collaboration beyond the Year, the future working method and structure of this group need to be discussed. In addition to the above, you will be informed about recent developments at the EU level on the European Year of Youth and consult them on their conduct of the Year at their respective levels.

Results achieved: during the event, the Initiative was introduced to 200+ people. Furthermore, the participants of the event learned more about other programmes’ work in relation to youth involvement and participation.