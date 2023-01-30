Submit Release
Georgia: online course about freelancing opportunities for residents of Kvemo Kartli, Kakheti and Guria regions 

The EU-supported Centre for Strategic Research and Development of Georgia (CSRDG) is launching an online course about freelancing opportunities in Georgia and in the world.

Applicants should reside in the regions of Kvemo Kartli, Kakheti or Guria, be at least 16 years old, have a computer and internet access, and a good command of English (starting from A2 level).

The aim of the online course is to introduce interested people to remote employment and freelancing opportunities and to present specific professions that are well-paid and interesting to both local and international employers. In the course, you will learn about specific platforms to help you become a successful freelancer, learning tools for programming, graphic design, copywriting, digital marketing and social media management, as well as learning about business communication and income management.

The course consists of ten two-hour sessions and will take place twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays at 8pm. The starting date of the course is 2 March.

The training is organised within the EU-funded ‘Skill Building and Innovative Job Opportunities’ project.

The deadline for applications is 15 February.

