Tbilisi premieres documentary winner of EUMM Special Prize for Peace Journalism 2021

The premiere of the documentary film ‘My links to Abkhazia’, directed by Zviad Mchedlishvili and winner of the EUMM Special Prize for Peace Journalism 2021, took place in Tbilisi, Georgia, on 26 January.

The production of the documentary was sponsored through the European Union Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM).

“I am particularly happy that this documentary focuses on young people who are our best hope for successful reconciliation among the divided communities. As you may know, the goal of EUMM is to contribute to stability, dialogue and peace in Georgia. That is why we support journalists who share the same values and who work towards the same goal,” Tibor Kozma, the Acting Head of the EU Monitoring Mission in Georgia (EUMM), said at the premiere.

The EUMM Special Prize for Peace Journalism is one of the eight categories of the EU Prize for Journalism, organised by the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia. Since 2013, EUMM has been awarding this Prize to honour independent, conflict-sensitive journalism which contributes to confidence building and lasting peace in Georgia.

