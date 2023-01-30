Optometry Equipment Market Size is Expected to Reach $7.81 Billion by 2031: Says AMR

Rise in the prevalence of eye disorders, increase in the geriatric population, and surge in the adoption of advanced optometry equipment, drive the growth of the global optometry equipment market. By type, the refractor segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Optometry Equipment Market was estimated at $4.24 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $7.81 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $4.24 Billion Market Size in 2031 $7.81 Billion CAGR 6.3% No. of Pages in Report 286 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-User, and Region. Drivers Rise in the prevalence of eye disorders and increase in the geriatric population Rise in the prevalence of diabetes Restraints High cost of optometry equipment Opportunities Increase in the number of product launch by market players



Covid-19 scenario-

Decrease in the number of refractive surgeries and cancellation of non-emergency procedures during the pandemic had a negative impact on the global optometry equipment market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track, due to increased demand for eye exams.

The global optometry equipment market is analyzed across type, application, end-user, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the refractor segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around one-fourth of the global optometry equipment market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The retinal camera segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

By application, the others segment contributed to nearly one-fifth of the global optometry equipment market share in 2021, and is projected to rule the roost by 2031. The glaucoma segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.

By end-user, the hospital segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global optometry equipment market revenue. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global optometry equipment market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global optometry equipment market report include Carl Zeiss AG., Essilor Luxottica, Topcon Corporation, NIDEK Co Ltd., Canon Inc., Heine Optotechnik, Revenio Group PLC., Oculus Inc., Halma Plc., and Kowa American Co... These market players have embraced several strategies including product launch, product approval, and acquisition to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.





