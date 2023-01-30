ARHT kicks off 2023 strong with a powerful business focus on leading trade shows CES (Las Vegas), NRF (NYC) and ISE (Barcelona)

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. ("ARHT" or "the Company") (TSXV: ART), the pioneer and global leader in hologram technology and 3D interactive content, today announced that building on its recent success at CES in Las Vegas and NRF in New York City, the ARHT CAPSULE 4K hologram display will be featured at ISE 2023 in Barcelona, taking place between January 31st and February 3rd, 2023. The ARHT CAPSULE is the latest hologram display launched by the Company, and ARHT will be showcasing its live interactive capabilities by beaming in various talents from London to Barcelona in real-time.



ARHT kicked off 2023 strong at CES in Las Vegas (the world’s biggest technology showcase) with live-streaming demonstrations that were deemed “One of the top 5 must-see things at CES”. Two weeks later, ARHT was one of the most popular attractions at the Innovation Lab at the National Retail Forum (NRF) in New York City, where retailers got firsthand insights on how to increase traffic and grow ROI by enhancing consumers’ shopping experience, using holographic technology. These two major international shows combined provided a large number of leads (over 1100) and generated significant sales momentum as ARHT heads into ISE, the premier technology showcase in Europe.

At ISE, the leading voices in the AV and Technology industry will welcome attendees with pre-recorded messages on the ARHT CAPSULE in the AVIXA Foyer (Conference Center on the 2nd floor). Mike Blackman (ISE’s MD), Dave Labuskes CEO of AVIXA, (lead sponsor of ISE and head of the trade association) and Daryl Friedman (CEDIA’s CEO), will each personally address visitors in pre-recorded holographic presentations.

“Building on the huge traction we registered at CES and NRF, we are excited to continue riding this momentum at ISE, the leading technology showcase in Europe,” stated Larry O’Reilly, ARHT’s CEO. “It is our expectation that the awareness created at these three major international shows will lead to an expansion of our client base and significant revenue growth beginning in Q2 2023 and beyond.”

About ISE 2023

Integrated Systems Europe, often referred to as ISE, is the largest AV systems integration show in the world. The annual four-day event, which takes place every February, is organized and run by Integrated Systems Events. Since the first Integrated Systems Europe in 2004, the event has grown year-on-year. In 2020, we hosted over 1,300 exhibitors (with countless new product launches) and our attendees made over 116,000 visits to the show. ISE is more than an exhibition. Extensive conference and professional development programmes from AVIXA and CEDIA, as well as the Main Stage theater, are integral to adding value for attendees and exhibitors.

About ARHT

ARHT. Empowering you to make an unforgettable impact.

ARHT is a pioneer and the global leader in live hologram technology. Thanks to its proprietary end-to-end technology, executives, medical matter experts, educators, entertainers, talents, thought leaders can travel at the speed of light to any destination.

ARHT captures, transmits and beams holograms of presenters in high-quality and with ultra-low latency, as lifelike holograms, to appear remotely in one or multiple places at once and deliver memorable live interactions with an in-person audience as they appear for speaking engagements, presentations, meetings, panel discussions, trainings, entertainment, events and more.

Be there, as a hologram.

ARHT was created with the idea that presenters can powerfully reach audiences, build relationships and motivate teams without having to travel, thereby saving time and planet. From this idea, ARHT’s technology was engineered.

ARHT was founded in 2014 and is publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange. ARHT has offices in Canada, Europe and Asia and operates from its own studios in 23 locations from Toronto to Sydney, as well as a large network of WeWork and partner studios in every region. All studios have certified trained technicians worldwide that help deliver ARHT’s solutions anywhere on the globe without compromise.

