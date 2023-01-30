AMG to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results on February 6, 2023

Submit Release
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE: AMG) will report financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 on Monday, February 6, 2023. A conference call will be held at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time on the same day.

In addition to quarterly and full-year results, the conference call may include discussion of management’s expectations of future financial and operating results. Jay C. Horgen, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Thomas M. Wojcik, Chief Financial Officer, will host the session.

Parties interested in listening to the conference call should dial 1-877-407-8291 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-689-8345 (non-U.S. calls) shortly before the call begins.

The conference call will also be available for replay beginning approximately one hour after the conclusion of the call. To hear a replay of the call, please dial 1-877-660-6853 (U.S. calls) or 1-201-612-7415 (non-U.S. calls) and provide conference ID 13735575. The live call and replay of the session, and a presentation highlighting the Company's performance, can also be accessed via AMG’s website at http://ir.amg.com/.

For more information on AMG, please visit www.amg.com.

Investor Relations:
Patricia Figueroa

Media Relations:                           
Ann Imes

+1 (617) 747-3300
ir@amg.com
pr@amg.com


