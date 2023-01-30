Brandt Tractor Acquires AGrowQuip

/EIN News/ -- HAMILTON, New Zealand, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brandt Group of Companies is pleased to announce that they have successfully acquired the assets of AGrowQuip NZ Ltd., effective January 30, 2023. This transaction ensures access to the industry’s broadest support infrastructure for customers throughout the North Island, delivering the products, parts and service they need, wherever they are operating, from Cape Reinga to Wellington.



“Going forward, our customers can look forward to service enhancements via investment in a best-in-class field service truck fleet and upgrades to existing facilities,” says Brandt CEO, Shaun Semple. “Brandt is fully committed to building a comprehensive dealer infrastructure that delivers unmatched support for New Zealand Construction, Forestry and Agricultural businesses, every single day.”

With this acquisition, Brandt owns and operates 138 dealerships across New Zealand, Australia, and Canada. Their extensive experience in the agriculture, construction, and forestry sectors enables them to deliver the quality products and industry-best support services that New Zealand equipment owners need to help them grow their businesses.

“As a family-owned business for over 90 years, Brandt’s number one focus is always on the people and our customers,” concludes Semple. “Whether it’s getting to know our new team, helping our customers succeed or supporting the communities in which they live, we look forward to deepening our roots on the North Island.”

About the Brandt Group of Companies

The Brandt Group of Companies is a privately owned manufacturing and distribution company that serves a growing international audience in industries such as agriculture, construction, forestry, rail, mining, steel, transportation, material handling, and energy. The company has 6000+ employees and more than 180 locations in New Zealand, Australia, Canada, and the USA.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d25d39e0-bb70-46e7-ad23-f4cabfae8a2d

For more information on the Brandt Group of Companies, contact Anna Ormrod at AOrmrod@brandtequipment.com.au or visit www.brandt.ca.