Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 346,132 in the last 365 days.

Jasper Therapeutics to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast on January 31, 2023

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (“Jasper”), a biotechnology company focused on developing novel antibody therapies targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria and lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) as well as novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimes, announced today that it will host an investor conference call and webcast to provide a corporate update on Tuesday, January 31 from 8:30 am – 9:30 am Eastern Time.

The conference call will be hosted by the Jasper management team and can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-4018 (toll-free domestic) or 1-201-689-8471 (international) or by clicking on this link and requesting a return call. The live webcast, which will include presentation slides, may be accessed via the investor relations section of the Jasper website at www.jaspertherapeutics.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Jasper

Jasper is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing briquilimab, a monoclonal antibody targeting c-Kit (CD117) as a therapeutic for chronic mast and stem cell diseases such as chronic urticaria and lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and as a conditioning agent for stem cell transplants for rare diseases such as sickle cell disease (SCD), Fanconi anemia (FA) and severe combined immunodeficiency (SCID). To date, briquilimab has a demonstrated efficacy and safety profile in over 130 dosed subjects and healthy volunteers, with clinical outcomes as a conditioning agent in SCID, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), MDS, FA, and SCD. In addition, briquilimab is being advanced as a transformational non-genotoxic conditioning agent for gene therapy.

Contacts:

John Mullaly (investors)
LifeSci Advisors
617-429-3548
jmullaly@lifesciadvisors.com

Jeet Mahal (investors)
Jasper Therapeutics
650-549-1403
jmahal@jaspertherapeutics.com

Lauren Barbiero (media)
Real Chemistry
646-564-2156
lbarbiero@realchemistry.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Jasper Therapeutics to Host Investor Conference Call and Webcast on January 31, 2023

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.