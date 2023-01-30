Ceramic Injection Molding Market will reach to USD 756.5 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Ceramic Injection Molding Market Size by Type (Ferrite, Alumina, Zirconia and Others), By End-User (Healthcare, Aviation, Telecom, Automotive and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the ceramic injection molding market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the ceramic injection molding market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, end-user, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global ceramic injection molding market are Morgan Advanced Materials, Ortech, AMT, CoorsTek, Akron Porcelain Co. Inc., Precipant, MICRO, CNI, INDO-MIM, Cypress Industries, CMG Technologies, ABBOT Furnace Company, PSM Industries, Form Technologies Company among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide ceramic injection molding market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

With advanced manufacturing technology, ceramic injection molding is an innovative production method that offers cost-effective solutions for complex net-shaped ceramic components. There are many applications for these materials, including firearms, medical equipment, and automotive components. Stainless steel, soft magnetic alloys, and low-alloy steels are just a few. Many industries use these technologies because of their flexibility in design. The market is witnessing immense growth due to rising demand from various end-user sectors but there are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as high cost and availability of alternative options in the market. It is anticipated that other molding techniques will pose a high substitution threat as a result of their user-friendliness and ease of availability. Recent years have seen a decline in industry growth due to superior substitute technologies offering properties such as easy tooling, cost-efficient operations, and moderate working requirements. Furthermore, increasing applications of powder injection molding will lead to huge growth opportunities in metals and ceramics injection molding, especially in developing markets like alternative energy, and electromagnetic fields, as this technology is extremely advantageous. Additionally, powder injection molding can be used to make a variety of structures that can be molded into stators or armatures, which further drives the demand for metal and ceramic injection molding.

Scope of Ceramic Injection Molding Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, End-User, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Morgan Advanced Materials, Ortech, AMT, CoorsTek, Akron Porcelain Co. Inc., Precipant, MICRO, CNI, INDO-MIM, Cypress Industries, CMG Technologies, ABBOT Furnace Company, PSM Industries, Form Technologies Company among others

Segmentation Analysis

Alumina is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes ferrite, alumina, zirconia and others. The alumina segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In the electronics and automotive industries, alumina products are highly valued for their light weight, durability, strength, flexibility, low cost, and low machinability. An increase in demand for alumina products in the automotive industry is expected to drive growth in this market.

Healthcare is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment includes healthcare, aviation, telecom, automotive and others. The healthcare segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Healthcare is experiencing massive growth due to the growing number of patients in the world. Injection molding for ceramic is growing in response to the increasing demand for medical equipment. Using ceramic injection molding, components and the manufacturing process themselves can be customized according to their needs.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the ceramic injection molding market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The Asia Pacific region witnessed a major share. Electric vehicles and healthcare devices are expected to further propel the market's growth in the coming years due to the surging demand. The market for metal and ceramic injection molding has also experienced a significant increase due to the rapidly expanding demand for miniature industrial equipment in Asia Pacific.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's ceramic injection molding market size was valued at USD 33.6 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 59.03 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030.

As the demand for healthcare devices surges in the country, the ceramic injection molding market is expected to grow tremendously. In addition, the miniaturization of industrial equipment is also a key factor driving the market.

China

China’s ceramic injection molding market size was valued at USD 44.5 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 79.36 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2030.

This technology is predicted to grow over the forecast period with massive growth in the automobile industry as well as high production demand. During the forecast period, rapid industrialization in China is expected to drive market growth.

India

India's ceramic injection molding market size was valued at USD 34.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 60.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2023 to 2030

Market growth is expected to be driven by increased investments in automation and high-end electronics in the near future. As a result of several advantageous characteristics associated with the use of these technologies, the ceramic injection molding market is expected to grow rapidly in the near future.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising demand for technologically advanced injection molds in the automotive and healthcare sector.

