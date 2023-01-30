Andy Serwer Joins Barron’s as Editor at Large

Veteran journalist Andy Serwer is the latest addition to the financial news titan’s newsroom

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barron’s, a leading source of financial news, today announced that veteran journalist Andy Serwer has joined its newsroom team. Serwer, who most recently served as editor in chief of Yahoo Finance, comes to Barron’s in the role of editor at large.



"Andy is recognized as an innovator in the world of financial journalism through his decades-long work as a reporter, writer, editor, TV broadcaster, radio and podcast host and film producer,” said David Cho, Barron’s editor in chief. “His blend of financial expertise and experience in some of the world’s top newsrooms will help advance our reporting and deepen our ability to bring customers timely news and analysis they can trust.”

Serwer led Yahoo Finance’s editorial team for nearly eight years. Prior to that, he spent 20 years with Fortune Magazine, starting as a fact checker in 1985 and rising through the ranks as a writer before taking the helm as managing editor in 2006. From 2000 to 2006, he was the business news anchor of CNN’s “American Morning.”

“Andy has long been considered a financial journalism guru, and his addition to the newsroom will be of great value to our audiences,” said Mae Cheng, senior vice president of Barron’s Group at Dow Jones. “We are excited to welcome Andy and confident that he will lead the Barron’s brand to new heights. His unequivocal knowledge of the financial markets combined with his unique reporting style will reinforce Barron’s position as the premiere financial news destination for thought leaders, investors and decision makers.”

Serwer was a 2020 recipient of the Elliott V. Bell Award , which honors journalists who have made a significant contribution to the field of financial journalism. He was also named by peers as a Business News Visionary 2020 . TJFR Business News named Serwer as its Business Journalist of the Year in 2000, lauding him as the nation’s top multimedia talent; and Business News Luminary Awards recognized him as one of the top 100 business journalists of the century.

“I’ve read and respected Barron’s for many years—it’s a critical outlet for anyone who wants to understand the business world—and I am delighted to be joining such a dynamic newsroom,” Serwer said. “I very much look forward to working together to further Barron’s reach and impact.”

