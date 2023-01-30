Submit Release
Amedisys Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED), a leading provider of quality home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care, will report results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the market closes on February 15, 2023. The Company will host an investor conference call to discuss these results at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 16, 2023.

To participate on the conference call, please call a few minutes before 11:00 a.m. ET to either (877) 524-8416 (toll-free) or (412) 902-1028 (toll). A replay of the call will be available through March 16, 2023, by dialing (877) 660-6853 (toll-free) or (201) 612-7415 (toll) and entering access ID 13735891.

A live webcast of the call will be accessible through the Company website on the Investor Relations section at http://investors.amedisys.com.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice, personal care and high-acuity care services. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; inpatient hospital, palliative, and skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) care in their homes; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 102,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 20,000 employees, in 532 care centers in 37 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 465,000 patients in need every year, performing more than 11.2 million visits annually. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

Contact:

Nick Muscato    Kendra Kimmons
Amedisys, Inc.    Amedisys, Inc.
Investor Relations   Media Relations
615.928.5452    225.299.3720
nick.muscato@amedisys.com     Kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com 

