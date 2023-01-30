SANUWAVE Health Commences Trading on the OTCQB Under Ticker Symbol SNWV

/EIN News/ -- EDEN PRAIRIE, MN, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (OTCQB: SNWV) (“SANUWAVE”), a leading provider of next-generation FDA-approved wound care products, is pleased to announce that its common stock commenced trading on the OTCQB today.



About SANUWAVE

SANUWAVE Health is focused on the research, development, and commercialization of its patented, non-invasive and biological response-activating medical systems for the repair and regeneration of skin, musculoskeletal tissue, and vascular structures.

SANUWAVE’s end-to-end wound care portfolio of regenerative medicine products and product candidates help restore the body’s normal healing processes. SANUWAVE applies and researches its patented energy transfer technologies in wound healing, orthopedic/spine, aesthetic/cosmetic, and cardiac/endovascular conditions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to financial results and plans for future business development activities and are thus prospective. Forward-looking statements include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding intent, belief or current expectations of SANUWAVE, its directors or its officers. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond SANUWAVE’s ability to control. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Among the key risks, assumptions and factors that may affect operating results, performance and financial condition are risks associated with the regulatory approval and marketing of SANUWAVE’s product candidates and products, unproven pre-clinical and clinical development activities, regulatory oversight, SANUWAVE’s ability to manage its capital resource issues, competition, and the other factors discussed in detail in SANUWAVE’s annual and periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Subject to any continuing obligations under applicable law, SANUWAVE undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

