Mikra Commences Commercial Scale Production of Upgraded CELLF

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifeist Wellness Inc. (“Lifeist” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LFST) (FRANKFURT: M5B) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF), a health-tech company that leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness, today announced that its U.S. biosciences subsidiary Mikra Cellular Sciences Inc. (“Mikra”) has begun commercial scale production of a new and improved version of CELLF.



“Starting production of this new and improved version of CELLF is a major milestone following a lot of hard work behind the scenes by Mikra’s team both on R&D and sourcing of new packaging and materials,” said Meni Morim, CEO of Lifeist. “This advancement brings Mikra one step closer to shipping the new version to customers, and will help Mikra deliver on the promise of becoming a more meaningful contributor to Lifeist’s financial performance in 2023.”

Added Faraaz Jamal, CEO of Mikra and COO of Lifeist, “When we first created CELLF, we prioritized efficacy, potency and safety, with the goal of establishing Mikra as an innovator in the market. This meant we made cognizant sacrifices with the first version of the formula in order to assure that we were making a safe product that really worked and lived up to our standards. With a successful launch under our belts, and a loyal consumer base, we are now positioned to build on the prior innovations while making improvements based on heartfelt customer feedback. The result of this R&D journey is beyond our expectations, and we look forward to introducing these upgrades to established and new customers.”

The key improvements in the upgraded version of CELLF include:

Significantly better taste

Brand new, one-handed accessible sachet design

Protective, environmentally friendly exterior packaging

Now dairy-free & vegan with no impact to delivery technology

“The new version of CELLF effectively addresses the feedback we received with version one, removing most major barriers in the sales funnel to purchase and increasing the probability of both customer retention and winback as we continue to grow and nurture our repeat customer community,” said Jamal. “As we have recently seen, this incremental improvement has already opened up more distribution opportunities and we believe it will lead to higher gross margins and higher customer lifetime value.”

Concluded Jamal, “The evolution of CELLF was a necessary step to solidify it as Mikra’s flagship product and set the internal mindset that the key to business longevity is the absence of complacence. This is only the first of many strategic, iterative improvements we will make to our product suite to ensure our delivery meets or exceeds customer expectations.”

When production is complete, the new and improved formula will be available for purchase at wearemikra.com and will be the debut version of the product sold at GNC stores and .

About Lifeist Wellness Inc.

Sitting at the forefront of the post-pandemic wellness revolution, Lifeist leverages advancements in science and technology to build breakthrough companies that transform human wellness. Portfolio business units include: CannMart, which operates a B2B wholesale distribution business facilitating recreational cannabis sales to Canadian provincial government control boards including for CannMart Labs, a BHO extraction facility producing high margin cannabis 2.0 products; Australian Vapes, one of Australia’s largest online retailers of vaporizers and accessories; and Mikra, a biosciences and consumer wellness company developing and selling innovative therapies for cellular health.

Information on Lifeist and its businesses can be accessed through the links below:

lifeist.com

cannmart.com

roilty.co

australianvaporizers.com.au

wearemikra.com

