Latest Research from Sounding Board + The Bersin Company Examines the Critical Need for Coaching in Leadership Development

According to Bersin’s research, coaching and mentoring tops the list of HR professionals’ most important developmental and talent management needs at 48 percent versus in-depth courses (42 percent), more responsibility (39 percent), rotational assignments (36 percent) and external networking/conferences (32 percent). Coaching is particularly unique since it helps develop leaders through experiences, exposure and evaluable in constructive ways.

Historically, companies only assigned coaches to senior executives, leaving the largest group of leaders – mid- and early-career level employees – deprived of the best way to help them grow in their careers and unleash their potential. Sounding Board’s technology helps organizations create access to coaches across all career levels in a scalable and affordable manner. The research offers quantifiable evidence of this approach’s success in building the skills and capabilities needed to advance career growth, provide solutions for HR and talent leaders' most important jobs to be done around performance, engagement, retention, and succession planning, as well as examples of Sounding Board in action at two Fortune 500 companies.

Sounding Board Co-founder, President and Chief Coaching Officer Lori Mazan said, “Not only is continuous leadership development foundational to business success, it’s also a desirable developmental growth opportunity for employees. This research validates how Sounding Board’s ability to integrate both personalized and group coaching into leadership development programs helps to drive significantly higher talent and innovation outcomes.”

Sounding Board empowers forward-thinking companies to bridge leadership gaps at all levels and ensure that both organizations and employees thrive in a global marketplace marked by disruption and continuous change. The company’s Leader Development Platform combines solution design, adaptive software, people-to-people development and proprietary data and insights — all customizable to drive and scale people strategy. Whether an organization has a specific gap like a weak leadership bench, underrepresented women in the upper ranks or broader leadership gaps that impact a company's ability to attract and engage talent, advance DE&I and successfully complete mission-critical initiatives — Sounding Board’s platform is the only offering that can flex with — and ultimately inform — strategic goals.

Sounding Board offers the modern, tech-led way to drive leadership development in a volatile world – dynamic, people-focused, and connected to the business outcomes you care about most. Join our people-first partners, including Intel, EY and ConAgra, as we chart a new way forward, reimagining how companies should invest in talent to bridge the leadership gaps of today and shape the leaders of tomorrow.

