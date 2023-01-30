Cyber Acoustics to Showcase EdTech Line of Headsets, Headphones, Webcams, Speakers, and More at TCEA 2023 in San Antonio Texas

/EIN News/ -- Company will also preview its latest innovation for virtual learning



VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cyber Acoustics , a leading manufacturer of EdTech for all in-person and virtual classrooms, will be showcasing its complete line of headsets, headphones, webcams, PC speakers, and laptop docking stations at TCEA in San Antonio this week. The company will also be previewing its new innovative, multi-function webcam that makes virtual communications and learning easier and more effective. Everything will be on display from Jan. 31 - Feb. 2 at TCEA booth #1453 .

Durable, Reliable, and Cost-Effective Headsets for Learning

Technology is an integral part of teaching and learning, and for more than 20 years Cyber Acoustics has been at the forefront of developing solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of educators.

All Cyber Acoustics headsets and headphones come with easy-to-clean, long-lasting leatherette cushions, durable components that can be bent, twisted, or pulled, and nylon braided TuffCords that can be coiled, flexed, or even chewed, all without sacrificing performance.

With connectivity options for every need, Cyber Acoustics offers headphones and headsets with the right feature set for any grade level. Best sellers include the AC-4000 series for grades K-5 and the AC-6000 series for grades six-12, while the AC-5000 series offers features and durability that make it perfect for all grade levels. To find the right headphone or headset for your specific classroom needs visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/education .

Cyber Acoustics Expands Recycling Program Beyond Headsets

For more than two years Cyber Acoustics has been partnering with schools across the country to make it easy for them to recycle headphones and headsets that are no longer needed, and now we have expanded the program to accept headsets, headphones, earbuds, USB speakers, and webcams from ANY BRAND, so long as it does not require batteries or a power supply.

To participate, simply gather up your broken or unwanted products and fill out the form here . From there we will send you a pre-paid shipping label and collection box. You fill it up, tape it up, and send it back. We take care of the rest, ensuring that the discarded products are properly sorted and sent off to be reprocessed and reused responsibly by R2 certified recyclers .

To learn more about Cyber Acoustics commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/sustainability .

About Cyber Acoustics

Founded in 1996 Cyber Acoustics is a leading manufacturer of reliable and affordable computer peripherals used in schools, businesses, healthcare facilities, and homes. Its product line includes PC speakers, headsets, headphones, microphones, laptop docking stations, speakerphones, and webcams. Focused on sustainability, Cyber Acoustics offers a no-cost electronics recycling program, accepting headsets, headphones, earbuds, USB speakers, and webcams from any brand, so long as it does not require batteries or a power supply. To learn more about Cyber Acoustics’ commitment to sustainability visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/recycling-program . For more information about Cyber Acoustics products visit https://www.cyberacoustics.com/ . Follow the company on Twitter @CyberAcoustics , Instagram , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

