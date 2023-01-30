Armored Personnel Carrier Market| Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 30, 2023

The global armored personnel carrier market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR of 4.68% over the next five years and surpass USD 5,632.84 million by the end of 2029.

The armored battle vehicle, armored vehicle, or infantry portability vehicle are referred to as armored personnel carriers planned to convey troops and gear into the front line. APCs weigh not exactly the infantry taking on vehicles and principal conflict tanks and consequently are more versatile. Dissimilar to the infantry battling vehicles (IFV), APCs don't take part in the immediate firefight and are principally intended for transport.



Armored Personnel Carrier Market Growth Drivers and Risks

The development of the worldwide armored personnel carrier market is credited to the expanding military consumption and expanding frequencies of psychological oppression across the globe. Additionally, the modernization of armored vehicle armadas likewise drives the development of the armored personnel carrier market. Be that as it may, issues identified with warm administration innovations and high vibrations and sounds related to the followed APC are expected to hamper the market adversely.



There are also risks that could negatively impact the market for APCs. Some of the key risks include:

• Budget constraints: Governments may have limited budgets for purchasing new APCs, which can restrict demand for these vehicles.

• Increasing competition: The market for APCs is becoming increasingly competitive, with many companies offering similar products. This can put pressure on prices and margins.

• Changes in technology: Advances in technology could lead to the development of new, more advanced APCs that make existing models obsolete. This could limit demand for older APCs.



Armored Personnel Carrier Market Keyplayers

The major competitors of the global armored personnel carrier are BAE Systems Plc (UK), DRB-HICOM Defense Technologies Sdn. Bhd (Malaysia), FNSS Savunma Sistemleri A.Ş. (Turkey), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Hanwha Defense Systems (South Korea), Nurol Makina ve Sanayi A.Ş. (Turkey), Terradyne Armored Vehicles Inc. (Canada), Iveco - Oto Melara Consortium (Italy), Katmerciler A.S. (Turkey), KMDB A.A. (Ukraine), Krauss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH & Co. KG (Bavaria).



Armored Personnel Carrier Market Segmentations

By Design

• Wheeled APC

• Tracked APC

By Range

• Less than 500 km

• More than 500 km

• Less than 10,000 Kg

• Greater than & Equal to 10,000 Kg



