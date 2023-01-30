VDA Elevates Their Quoting Experience with Provus Services Quoting Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Provus Inc., provider of an automated services quoting solution, announced today that VDA has chosen Provus as their end-to-end services quoting platform to elevate their quoting experience.

"Provus' Services Quoting platform will improve the way we quote and price our services." VDA's CIO, Troy Adams.

VDA is the leading elevator/escalator consulting firm in the nation, with over 40 years of experience successfully helping clients navigate their vertical transportation needs.

As a fast-growing consulting organization, VDA needed a robust and accurate quoting solution that could support the company's continuous vertical transportation projects.

"Our mission is to provide solutions for our client's vertical transportation needs in a timely and professional manner," said James Peterlin, Senior VP of Sales & Business Development of VDA. "Provus' Services Quoting Cloud platform will improve the way we quote and price our services." VDA's Chief Information Officer, Troy Adams continued, "The more efficient and streamlined internal process will provide our clients with faster turnaround time and higher quality services."

Provus Services Quoting Cloud is an AI-powered solution that offers collaborative scoping, estimation, pricing and quoting capabilities that are fueled by artificial intelligence to empower service provider organizations to close more deals. The solution was built to navigate the complexities of services quoting at scale, balancing the competing needs of customers, sales, finance, and delivery teams.

"We are excited to be working with the entire VDA team to support their growth and improve their productivity," said Mahesh Baxi, CEO and Co-Founder of Provus. "Looking forward to enabling their teams with the intuitive tools they need to fulfill the entire services quoting cycle."

The solution is natively built on the Salesforce platform and provides a seamless user experience for customers using Salesforce Sales Cloud or Revenue Cloud. The solution can also integrate with other leading CRMs as well as critical downstream systems.

To learn more about Provus, schedule a demo today.

About Provus Inc.

Provus provides SaaS solutions to automate Services CPQ processes. Its unique AI-powered technology helps enterprise customers to accelerate turnaround time, grow deal sizes, and increase win probability faster – all while improving gross margins and mitigating compliance risk. Provus is an approved Salesforce AppExchange Partner. Based in Saratoga, California, Provus has raised $12M in fundings led by Norwest Venture Partners. For more information, visit www.provusinc.com.

About VDA

VDA is leading the way in elevator and escalator consulting. VDA has provided consulting services for more than 43,000 projects in the U.S. and globally. Branch offices are conveniently located in major client markets. With more than 200 professionals, VDA can help meet clients' needs for Elevator Consulting services. For more information, visit https://vdassoc.com.

