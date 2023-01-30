London School of Emerging Technology (LSET) Completed its Influencing and Persuading Workshop

LSET Completed Another Soft-Skill Development Workshop on January 25th, 2023

In continuation of the successful soft-skill development workshop series, LSET organised another workshop on influencing and persuading on January 25th, 2023. This workshop had an agenda to help the participants to learn about various influencing and persuading strategies necessary to become effective leaders. An in-depth discussion at the beginning of the workshop was important to understand the difference between persuasion and influence and manipulation and coercion.

In today’s competitive job market, persuasion and influence have become top crucial skills for individuals to master. It helps professionals to build better relationships in their workplaces, progress faster in their careers, influence better, and have stronger control over their lives. After completing this workshop, LSET expects participants to achieve better results and reach their goals without coercion. It would also enable them to incubate important leadership qualities with compliance, resilience and commitment. The lessons from the workshop would create more confident individuals who would be able to progress in their professional and personal lives. The interactive environment of LSET’s soft-skill development series workshop always helps students and professionals to resolve their queries about objectives and goals for better explanation. LSET career advisor concluded the workshop with a discussion on the following topics;

Understanding the psychology of persuasion

Understanding the motivation factors for people

Influencing and persuading others

Development of strong influencing and negotiation skills

Learning how to negotiate and manage conflict



