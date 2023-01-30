Submit Release
News Search

There were 839 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 345,823 in the last 365 days.

Winter 2023 Issue of Financial Publication, "the Register" Now Available

The International Association of Registered Financial Consultants (IARFC®) has released the Winter Issue of the Register, a national industry publication available online at http://www.iarfc.org and in print through subscription on the IARFC store. The theme for this issue is the international connection of the Association and the cultural differences and similarities that we share as an Association – we are thinking globally not just locally.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In this first issue for 2023, the newly elected Trustee Chair Barry L. Dayley, MRFC® that the "Core Belief" of our IARFC culture is to "Do what you love in the service of people, who love what you do." He explains that just as members are passionate about the work they do for their clients, the IARFC cares about the work they do for their members. He encourages consultants to reacquaint themselves with the IARFC Code of Ethics. It is essential that all members read it and complete the ethics exam.

To express the main theme of International Connection, article contributors explain about the benefit of being connected worldwide through the contributed articles:

  • Iron Sharpening Iron…Across the World
  • The Value of Belonging to an International Association
  • Cog or Conspirator? The Importance of Being Part of an International Association
  • There Were 3 Main Asset Classes 2,000 Years Ago
  • Cultural Values and Family Dynamics Influence the Value Plan.

Monroe Diefendorf, MRFC® expressed the importance of this international connection brilliantly in his 5 reasons why the IARFC is mission critical to all of our successes: (1) We are all connected; (2) We affect each other; (3) Our "issues are universal; (4) Our demise will be hastened through isolation; and (5) Our success will be amplified through collaboration.

Most exciting is the announcement of the Master Registered Financial Specialist (MRFS) Designation for the IARFC Hong Kong/Macau Chapter Developed through The Hang Seng University of Hong Kong, it is a major step forward in the areas of "Fintech" and "Trust". "We are focused on supporting Hong Kong/Macau as the launch their new designation," commented Dayley. "I hope to be introduced to their leadership later in the year along with the other Chapters that make up our diverse Association."

Other postings in the Register cover news on the upcoming National Financial Plan Competition, updates from the CEO and US Chapter President, 3 ways to get published through the IARFC, and MRFC News. The Register is a great way to stay connected to Association changes.

To access the Register, visit the IARFC website. Those interested in sharing with others about their practice and being published can reach out to editor Susan Cappa at editor@iarfc.org. The 2023 Editorial Calendar gives guidelines on current themes.

Media Contact

Susan Cappa, IARFC, 513 424 1589, susan@iarfc.org

 

SOURCE IARFC

You just read:

Winter 2023 Issue of Financial Publication, "the Register" Now Available

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.