Global Dentures Market Report 2022: Sector to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2028 at a 7.1% CAGR

The Global Dentures Market size is expected to reach $2.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

Technological Advancement In Dentistry

The demand for dentures is increasing worldwide because of the adoption of digital technologies and solutions in dental services. The designing and manufacturing of digital dentures are done with the help of 3D printing technologies, computer-aided design, and computer-aided manufacturing.

These cutting-edge technologies provide enormous benefits like consistency, precision, durability, and convenience. In addition, the adoption of technology helps to precisely restore dental functions such as mastication. All these factors are boosting the dentures market.

Increasing Dental Problems

One of the major factors driving the growth of dentures market is the increasing cases of dental problems such as tooth loss due to unhealthy food consumption patterns.

Moreover, every nation is witnessing a rapid increase in the number and percentage of their geriatric population. According to the World Health Organization's Global Oral Health Status Report of 2022, approximately 3.5 billion people are affected by oral diseases, worldwide. Therefore, these factors will propel the growth of the dentures market.

Type Outlook

On the basis of types, the dentures market is divided into complete and partial. In 2021, the complete segment dominated the dentures market with the highest revenue share. Complete dentures are usually recommended for people with no teeth and help in replicating gum tissues. Majorly elderly population use complete dentures. These dentures are adopted for treatments for edentulous patients. Complete dentures treatment improves the oral hygiene of the patients.

Usage Outlook

Based on usage, the dentures market is fragmented into removable and fixed. The fixed segment garnered a substantial revenue share in the dentures market in 2021. Fixed dentures are widely preferred by the patients as they are one-time investment and the requirement to remake or replace the teeth is eliminated. As constant removal is not necessary, fixed dentures also help individuals to prevent bone loss. These dentures are also preferred by individuals as they are crafted to look like natural teeth.

End-users Outlook

By end users, the dentures market is segmented into dental clinics, hospitals and others. In 2021, the hospital segment registered the maximum revenue share in the dentures market. Most individuals prefer hospitals for dental treatments due to the advanced technological tools for treatment as well as the cost efficiency. The hospitals also have trained dentists as well as technicians who are available at all times. Various hospitals also provide free dental check-ups, dental camps, dental education programmes, and online campaigns for people. Hence, the dentures market will flourish.

Regional Outlook

Region wise, the dentures market is analysed across North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region accounted for the highest revenue share in the dentures market. This is due to an increase in the preventive approach towards oral care and hygiene, technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, presence of independent dental clinics, growth in research &development, and rise in disposable income of the individuals. Adults in the United States have more untreated dental problems. As a result, the demand for dental prevention and restoration services will rise, the dentures market in the region would expand.

Key Market Players

Dentsply Sirona, Inc.

COLTENE Holding AG

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Modern Dental Group Limited

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

Amann Girrbach AG

AvaDent(Global Dental Science LLC)

Huge Dental

Shofu Dental GmbH

VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

