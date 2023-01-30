Aluminum Curtain Wall Market | Edition 2023 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2028

Douglas Insights

ISLE OF MAN, ISLE OF MAN, January 30, 2023

The global aluminum curtain wall market is valued at approximately USD 33.23 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.6% during the period 2022-2029.

The aluminum curtain wall market is these companies are focusing on developing innovative technologies for designing and constructing these walls. They are also investing in research and development to develop new products that can address various challenges faced by architects and builders.



Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Growth Drivers and Risks

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Keyplayers

Major market player included in this report are Petra Aluminum, C.R. Laurence, YKK AP America, Reynaers, Sapa Building Systems, EFCO, Hansen, ALUMIL, Arcadica, Extech Exterior Technologies.



Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Segmentations

By Type:

• Stick-built

• Semi-unitized

• Unitized

By Application:

• Commercial

• Residential



