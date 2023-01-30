Global Warming Solutions Inc. Engages Sichenzia Ross Ference for Potential Public Offering and Listing to Major Stock Exchange

/EIN News/ -- Temecula, CA , Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO), a leading developer of green technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet, is pleased to announce that it has engaged Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP, one of the premier securities law firms in the United States, to conduct a public offering and uplisting for the company to a major stock exchange.

The potential uplisting, will connect GWSO with institutional investors. This will be a significant step in the company's growth and development. It will provide increased liquidity and visibility for GWSO's shareholders, and also makes GWSO's presence known to institutional investors, enabling the company to access more capital and fuel its growth.

"We are excited to be working with the talented team at Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP on this important endeavor," said Michael Pollastro, GWSO's CEO. "Their extensive experience and reputation in securities law and corporate finance will be invaluable as we take this next step in our growth and development as a company."

Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP has a long history of successfully representing companies, underwriters, and other clients in a variety of industries, including technology, healthcare, and renewable energy. The firm's practice areas include securities litigation, corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, and public and private offerings.

"We are thrilled to be working with Global Warming Solutions," said Gregory Sichenzia, founding partner of Sichenzia Ross Ference LLP. "The company's innovative technologies and commitment to renewable energy and mitigating global warming make it an exciting opportunity for us to be involved with.”

About Global Warming Solutions Inc.

Global Warming Solutions Inc. (GWSO) is a worldwide developer of technologies that help mitigate climate change and its effects on the planet. The company's mission is to develop and bring innovative market technologies that address the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change.

Michael Pollastro

President

Global Warming Solutions Inc.

mpollastro@gwsogroup.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include predictions, estimates, or other information that might be considered forward-looking within applicable securities laws. While these forward-looking statements represent the Company’s current judgments, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect the opinions of the Company’s management only as of the date of this release. Please keep in mind that the Company is not obligating itself to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events. When used herein, words such as potential, expect, look forward, believe, dedicated, building or variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated in any forward-looking statements made by the Company herein are often discussed in filings the Company makes with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at www.sec.gov and on the Company’s website at http://www.gwsogroup.com.



